Browns WR Injured On Illegal Hit, Mid-Game Fight Causes Double Ejection, Commanders Narrowly Miss Out On Win & More From Sunday’s NFL Action

Sunday’s NFL action delivered dramatic finishes, major injuries, on-field tensions, and standout performances across the league. The Cleveland Browns suffered a costly blow when rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion was injured on an illegal hit, while an opening-kickoff altercation between the Jaguars and Eagles led to two ejections.

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Meanwhile, the New York Giants erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Washington Commanders, forcing overtime in a 27-27 tie. From last-second field goals to explosive offensive displays, here are the biggest moments, key takeaways, and top stories from Sunday’s NFL games on October 11, 2026.

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 in London after Cam Little converted a 57-yard field goal as time expired. The dramatic finish followed Ameer Abdullah’s 53-yard kickoff return, which gave Jacksonville one final chance after Jake Elliott put Philadelphia up 17-16 with eight seconds remaining.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns, both to Parker Washington. Washington finished with 124 receiving yards. The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime, but Lawrence connected with Washington for a fourth-down touchdown in the final quarter, giving Jacksonville a 16-14 lead. Little missed the extra point, letting Elliott’s 48-yard field goal briefly put Philadelphia ahead.

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The game featured further drama. The game also saw an opening-kickoff altercation between Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jaguars edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr., and officials ejected both. Philadelphia also lost several players to injuries, including running back Will Shipley. He scored a two-yard touchdown before leaving late in the second quarter with a foot injury.

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Eagles coach Nick Sirianni accepted responsibility for the late-game decisions, saying, “I didn’t make the right decision, and I lost us that game.” Little, meanwhile, described his winning kick as the coolest moment of his career. Jacksonville improved to 4-1, while Philadelphia fell to 2-3 with its third straight loss.

A disputed first-half fumble review also drew criticism of the officiating. Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was ruled down by contact, and the ruling stood after replay officials could not establish a clear Philadelphia recovery. Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. protested from the locker room, saying, “That’s a fumble!!!!!”

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Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans secured their first victory of the 2026 season with a convincing 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Both teams entered the matchup at 0-4. The result was an important step for Houston as it looked to turn its season around.

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Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn led the early scoring. He converted four field goals as Houston built its advantage. Houston capitalized on two Tennessee turnovers, with Fairbairn converting field goals of 35 and 26 yards. Houston also saw a 24-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks erased by a holding penalty, which forced another field-goal attempt.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud helped Houston pull away with a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to cap a 17-play scoring drive. He then found Jaylin Noel for a nine-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, extending Houston’s lead to 26-3. Stroud finished with 261 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

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Houston’s defense proved equally effective. This limited Tennessee to an opening-drive field goal and kept the Titans out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings extended their unbeaten start to the 2026 season with a 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 11. Despite two costly fumbles that briefly threatened their control, the Vikings dominated much of the contest. They outgained New Orleans 364-142 and possessed the ball for more than 39 minutes.

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Minnesota faced an early setback when tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion on the game’s second play. The offense eventually found its rhythm in the third quarter, when Kyler Murray connected with Justin Jefferson for a 15-yard touchdown. This ended the Vikings’ offensive touchdown drought of more than eight quarters.

The Saints briefly tied the game after Jonas Sanker returned Myles Price’s fumble 87 yards for a touchdown. Minnesota responded immediately, with Aaron Jones scoring on a 70-yard drive in six plays. Jones finished with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Murray threw for 229 yards and a score. Jefferson added six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Kicker Will Reichard also converted all three field-goal attempts, extending his streak to 34 consecutive successful kicks as Minnesota improved to 5-0.

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-22 to move to 3-2, with help from Aaron Rodgers and a standout performance by Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh’s explosive plays proved decisive, though Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader converted all five field-goal attempts to keep the Colts within reach.

Warren put Pittsburgh ahead 7-3 with an 80-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass from Rodgers. He tied the Steelers’ franchise record for the longest touchdown reception by a running back, matching Bill Dudley’s 80-yard score in 1946. He struck again in the third quarter.

This time, he broke free for a 50-yard rushing touchdown to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 24-16. Warren finished with 188 yards from scrimmage, 101 rushing and 87 receiving, and two touchdowns.

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Rodgers also connected with Pat Freiermuth for two scores. This included a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that restored a two-score advantage. The veteran quarterback completed his first 11 passes and finished with three touchdown passes.

Indianapolis missed opportunities to close the gap. The team settled for a field goal after reaching Pittsburgh’s 3-yard line early in the second half. Shrader’s five successful kicks tied a Colts single-game franchise record, but Pittsburgh’s touchdowns made the difference.

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The New England Patriots overwhelmed the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17, as quarterback Drake Maye delivered one of his strongest performances of the season. Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score.

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The Patriots took control early with Maye’s 35-yard touchdown pass. They then kept stretching their advantage through the air. One standout play came when Maye connected with Kyle Williams for a 34-yard touchdown. It pushed New England’s lead to 27-7. The Patriots’ offense kept scoring, which left Las Vegas struggling to keep pace.

However, the victory came with injury concerns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson hurt his ankle after an 11-yard run, while left tackle Will Campbell injured his right knee two plays later. The team ruled both players out in the third quarter. This forced Corey Kiner and Caleb Lomu into larger roles.

The injuries added to New England’s growing personnel problems. ESPN reported that the team had placed 19 players on injured reserve during the season. Despite those setbacks, Maye’s five-touchdown performance powered the Patriots to a commanding win, while the Raiders fell well short of matching their offensive output.

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets snapped a three-game losing streak in a penalty-filled contest to defeat the Cleveland Browns 17-12. Cleveland’s defense forced three Jets fumbles, but the Browns couldn’t turn those opportunities into enough points to win.

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The game’s biggest moment came with just over six minutes remaining, when Deshaun Watson connected with rookie Denzel Boston for a 29-yard touchdown. However, Andre Szmyt missed the extra point and left Cleveland with a narrow 12-10 lead. New York responded with a 22-yard touchdown run from Braelon Allen with 3:01 remaining to reclaim the lead.

Cleveland had one final chance to respond, but Jets defender Will McDonald IV sacked Watson on fourth down with 44 seconds left. This ended their comeback attempt.

The game also brought injury concerns for Cleveland, as rookie receiver KC Concepcion suffered a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter. The Browns finished with 10 penalties for 102 yards. These compounding offensive struggles gave New York a much-needed win.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-24 and improved to 3-2. Joe Burrow led the way with four touchdown passes. He connected with Mike Gesicki, Samaje Perine, Tanner Hudson, and Ja’Marr Chase as Cincinnati controlled most of the contest.

Burrow opened the scoring by finding Gesicki on the Bengals’ first possession. He later connected with Perine and Hudson for touchdowns, giving Cincinnati a 21-7 halftime lead. Chase delivered the game’s signature moment in the third quarter with a spectacular one-handed, 45-yard touchdown catch that extended the advantage to 28-10.

Cincinnati’s defense also played a major role. Safety Jordan Battle intercepted Miami quarterback Malik Willis twice in the first half, while a late fumble recovery helped the Bengals protect their lead. Perine added 68 rushing yards as Cincinnati finished with 119 yards on the ground, and Burrow completed passes to nine different receivers.

Reflecting on the offense’s need for improvement earlier in the week, Burrow said, “Obviously, you want to have balance as an offense, and the run game wasn’t good enough on Sunday.” Cincinnati’s balanced performance helped deliver an important win.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers delivered a commanding 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love powered the offense with 367 passing yards and two touchdowns. Christian Watson caught both scoring passes, while Green Bay’s defense repeatedly capitalized on Chicago’s mistakes.

Love opened the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Watson on the Packers’ first possession. MarShawn Lloyd added a seven-yard rushing touchdown to give Green Bay a 14-0 lead. Chicago briefly responded when D’Andre Swift scored from one yard out on fourth-and-goal, completing a 16-play drive to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The decisive moment arrived in the second half, when Love found Watson for a 53-yard touchdown on third-and-22 despite the Packers facing a difficult down-and-distance situation. Watson finished with six catches for 143 yards.

Defensively, Xavier McKinney intercepted Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent twice, forcing Chicago to turn to Case Keenum. Green Bay’s defense limited its rivals to seven points, securing a convincing divisional victory.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants tied 27-27 in overtime today, after a dramatic New York comeback. Washington appeared to have control after building a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, but the Giants rallied late to force extra time.

Jayden Daniels returned from an elbow injury and gave Washington an early spark, helping set up Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 33-yard touchdown run. A costly Jameis Winston fumble late in the first half also helped the Commanders add a field goal and take a 12-3 halftime lead.

Daniels extended Washington’s lead after the break with a 38-yard rushing touchdown, the longest rushing score of his career, then added another to make it 27-13.

However, Winston sparked the Giants’ comeback with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers. Nabers’ score with 1:43 remaining tied the game at 27, and Washington’s final regulation possession stalled near midfield.

Neither team broke the deadlock in overtime, leaving both sides with a share of the result after an entertaining divisional battle.

Today’s NFL games offered no shortage of drama. The Jets, Texans, Vikings, Steelers, Patriots, Bengals, and Packers also delivered important results. They have set the stage for more twists in the weeks ahead. With injuries, close finishes, and teams fighting to regain momentum, the coming games will be worth watching.