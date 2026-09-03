“You Have Nobody to Blame”: 2X Super Bowl Champion Puts Shedeur Sanders on Blast Over Browns’ QB1 Job

No one in the Dawg Pound is actually happy with Deshaun Watson being named the QB1 for the Cleveland Browns. They want second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders to start. But even with a full offseason of splitting first-team reps with the 30-year-old, Sanders couldn’t outmaneuver Watson on the final decision. While many have blamed Watson’s contract for this – he’s due $40.2 million this season – 2x Super Bowl champ Christian Fauria has placed the blame squarely on Sanders for not doing enough.

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“You know, if you’re a Cleveland fan, you have nobody to blame but Shedeur Sanders for Deshaun Watson starting,” Fauria fired off on his Initial Contact podcast. “If Shedeur Sanders was any good at all, he would be starting. Think about this. I don’t care how much money you owe this guy, this Deshaun Watson. I don’t care what you see. You’d rather replace him with somebody really good who has a little bit of shine on him, who people respect. But he couldn’t take the job.

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“The same problems that plagued him in college are the same reasons why he is not starting. And it’s not like he’s got this crazy athleticism where he can extend plays. Sure, every now and then he does it. And sure, he can make some throws, because if you give him enough time, he’s accurate enough. He can make some throws, but it’s the wild, errant throw where he’s just seeing ghosts that he throws into a team meeting. Those are the ones that get them in trouble. And I can easily see Todd Monken going, ‘It’s too risky. And I’d rather go with a guy who could understand what’s going on in front of him instead of a guy that is a loose cannon.’

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“But he’s still young. And people think, if you say that Shedeur Sanders isn’t ready, then you’re a jerk, and you’re just a hater. No, that guy had every single opportunity to steal this position, and he couldn’t do it. So, Cleveland fans, you have nobody to blame but the quarterback that you wanted to start. If he played better, he’d be starting right now. You wouldn’t have this nonsense going on with Deshaun Watson.”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

There’s a lot to unpack here that goes straight back to Sanders’ Jackson State and Colorado days. Under the tutelage of Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, many believed it was the dual threat of Travis Hunter (CB/WR for the Jacksonville Jaguars right now) that drew defenses and opened up pathways for Sanders to make big plays. What’s more, having his father, Coach Prime, tailor the offense to Shedeur’s needs helped him put points on the board. But all of that started to crash down at the 2025 NFL Combine itself.

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At the Combine, Shedeur ranked No. 1 in production score, but 14th in athleticism score. Analysts noted he held on to the ball too long, dropped back farther than usual while looking for openings, and took unnecessary sacks. The NFL’s own draft prospect analysis noted that he “has completions on tape that will be interceptions in the pros,” and “doesn’t offer up much escapability quickness from the pocket.”

These issues showed up when Sanders threw 10 picks against 7 TDs in the eight games he played last season. He also took 23 sacks, losing 164 yards in the process behind a porous O-line and his own tendency to hold the ball too long while looking for openings. Despite all of this, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and came into the 2026 offseason with a lot to prove.

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Through the minicamps, OTAs, and the training camp, it looked like Sanders was outperforming the other quarterbacks in the room every step of the way. But his preseason outings provided a grim contrast.

Imago Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 2 and Deshaun Watson 4 run passing drills during training camp in Berea, Ohio on Friday July 31, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20260731126 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

When Sanders took the field in the second half of Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, he looked like a starter, however briefly. A 24-yard completion for his first throw, followed by a 35-yard dime, showed his ability to make plays while also utilizing the pocket and avoiding pressure. But his accuracy wavered as he completed just 6-of-11 passes for 79 yards, resulting in a pick that cost the Browns dearly. Still, he had another chance in Week 2.

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Against the Buffalo Bills, Sanders had a decent first half, going 9-of-11 for 74 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. He looked poised and in better command of the offense throughout, even though that pick ruined his final drive. After all the optimism surrounding him this offseason, he couldn’t help his team win a preseason game, thus sealing his fate as the QB2.

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Now, we can’t write him off just yet. While there are people around the league already calling for replacements for Shedeur, Deshaun Watson hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboards either. Watson had struggled with accuracy throughout camp, which also showed up in the preseason. He won the starting job in spite of that, but if his struggles continue a week from now in the regular season, it won’t be guaranteed.

Last year, it took all the starters being injured/traded for Shedeur Sanders to finally take the field. He’s better prepared this year, and he clearly has the fanbase’s vote of confidence. It might not be long before we find out if that translates into a starting role again.