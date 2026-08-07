“You’ll Never Grow”: Shedeur Sanders Gets Warning From Former NFL Player Amid Browns Camp

The quarterback competition in Berea is heating up, with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson taking first-team reps on a rotational basis. On Day 8 of training camp, it was Sanders’ turn, but his performance prompted a former NFL star to remind him to not fall into a familiar pattern.

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“He [Shedeur Sanders] threw for 7 TDS and 10 ints last year. You have nothing to lose, man. I’ve been around great quarterbacks. All say the same thing you have to take risks to grow out of that comfort zone. If you never push your limits, you’ll never grow your ceiling,” former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko wrote on X.

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The practice clip Fehoko was reacting to showed the Cleveland Browns’ offense and defense lined up for their 7-on-7 period. Sanders snapped the ball and looked for a receiver before throwing it towards wide receiver Denzel Boston, but the pass landed in cornerback Myles Harden’s hands.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_039

Yes, Sanders does not have the best record when it comes to interceptions, but an errant throw during practice is still acceptable. That is what Fehoko was trying to point out. If the 24-year-old quarterback continues to play too safe and struggles to hold the pocket properly, the 2026 season could look eerily similar to the last one.

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“This is where I’m at with Shedeur Sanders. He can easily be the starter, but he needs to LET IT RIP. I don’t know if it’s just arm talent or hesitation, but a lot of his throws lack velocity. He has everything you want tool wise: Physique, confidence, poise, but bro, let it rip. If you lose the competition, so be it, but trying to be perfect in a place where mistakes allow you to grow will only hinder your progress,” wrote Fehoko.

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Apart from the 7-on-7 period, Sanders also took the first-team reps during 11-on-11 drills, while Watson worked with the second team. The second-year quarterback responded by connecting on back-to-back throws to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns are yet to make final decision on the quarterback competition. Head coach Todd Monken has given both quarterbacks a fair chance, and for him to name one as the starter, they will have to prove that they are worthy of the role. He has already indicated that Watson and Sanders will each start one of the first two preseason games.

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The Browns will begin the preseason against the Chicago Bears before facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. After those games, Monken is expected to have a clearer idea of who should start at quarterback for Cleveland in the 2026 season.