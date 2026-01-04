Bryce Young Breaks Silence on Controversial Play vs Bucs as NFL Ref Offers Explanation

The Carolina Panthers’ recent close-call defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has helped the latter keep their playoff hopes alive. While the defeat turned out to be controversially hard on the Panthers, their quarterback, Bryce Young, opened up about the reason behind the late ball on the ground. Instead of pressing on a thoughtful approach, the 24-year-old admitted to the fact that he decided to follow his instincts in the moment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think probably natural instinct was to try to try to pick it up,” Young said, in a recent press conference. “That’s what happened, the ball touched my hands. You know, get sh** in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story!