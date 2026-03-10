Chris Godwin & Other Buccaneers React to Reports of Mike Evans Signing With 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story Franchise icon Mike Evans begins a surprising new journey on the West Coast

Players react in very different ways

Evans' lucrative move to the 49ers opens a new chapter, bringing a big question on the table

Back in 2020, Mike Evans showed the kind of person he was off the field when he surprised a young fan, Marco Solis, who was battling colorectal cancer. With COVID restrictions in place, Evans couldn’t meet him in person, so he arranged a Zoom call instead, turning a difficult time for the boy into a moment he would never forget. Moments like that helped define Evans’ bond with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans. Now, after 12 memorable seasons, that chapter in Tampa Bay has come to a close, as the franchise moves on from the receiver who became one of its most beloved stars and a likely future Hall of Famer.

The 32-year-old is now headed to the NFC West after signing a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The move has already created buzz across the football world, drawing reactions from several current and former players, including star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

After sharing the post about the veteran player’s departure, Godwin refrained from adding a caption to his X post, instead using a sad emoji to express his emotions. They shared the Bucs locker room for nine seasons after the latter’s arrival on the team in 2017.

Likewise, the Buccaneers’ offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, who was a colleague of Evans for the past six seasons, had an identical reaction. Sharing the same post as Godwin, he wrote “Man.”

On the other hand, the 49ers’ star tight end George Kittle seemed delighted after the news broke. He looked clearly thrilled by the idea of sharing the same locker room with the six-time Pro Bowler. In his latest tweet, he acknowledged the arrival of the star player.

“Let’s goooo @MikeEvans13_ welcome to the BAY!!!!” wrote Kittle.

After coming across the TE’s latest tweet, the former 49ers and Buccaneers player, Richard Sherman, had a major question lingering in his mind, wondering which jersey number Evans would end up wearing at the Niners.

The veteran wide receiver wore the jersey number 13 with the Buccaneers and Texas A&M. Since this number currently belongs to the quarterback Brock Purdy, he may need to select a different number with the new franchise. One simple option is to trim his old number down to a single digit. Either No. 1 or No. 3 would feel like the most natural choice. But there is a small complication.

Rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall already has No. 1, meaning Evans will need to open the wallet if he really wants it. Meanwhile, No. 3 looks like a cleaner path. That number was worn by Brian Robinson Jr. the previous season, but with Robinson heading into free agency at the time, the door appears wide open for Evans to claim it if he decides that is the look he wanted in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, reactions kept coming from players, and the Buccaneers organization, which included statements from the Glazer Family, the general manager Jason Licht, and the head coach, Todd Bowles.

“When the time comes,” wrote the Buccaneers on their Instagram in a recent post, “we look forward to celebrating Mike’s eventual Hall of Fame career.”

Evans reached several major career milestones during his decorated career at the Raymond James Stadium. After spending twelve seasons with the franchise, he hit free agency before being acquired by the 49ers for a new season.

Mike Evans lands a lucrative three-year deal with the 49ers

Mike Evans has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Niners worth $60.4 million, averaging about $20.1 million per year. Considering his age, it is certainly a lucrative deal, even though his guaranteed money has not been revealed yet.

The Buccaneers signed the WR in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and the move proved to be a masterstroke, as he went on to become one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history. Besides winning multiple Pro Bowl honors, he led the organization to Super Bowl glory in the 2020 season. His brilliant career production shows why he is considered a future Hall of Famer.

Playing 176 games for the Buccaneers, he started in 175. He recorded 13,052 receiving yards with 108 touchdowns. During the period from 2014 to 2024, he consistently produced 1,000 or more receiving yards in eleven straight campaigns.

However, a hamstring injury cut short his previous campaign. As he starts fresh with the Red and Gold next season, he is expected to deliver the same magic he once produced in Tampa Bay.