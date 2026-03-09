Mike Evans’ Agent’s Latest Free Agency Update Puts Buccaneers on Alert

For the first time in his 12-year career, Mike Evans is preparing to listen to offers from teams other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the new NFL league year approaching, the future of the Buccaneers’ longtime star wide receiver has become one of the biggest questions surrounding the upcoming free agency period.

“Wide receiver Mike Evans plans on exploring his options in free agency, per his agent Deryk Gilmore,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported. “The Buccaneers’ franchise leader in receiving yards and TDs, Evans will see what the market holds before making a decision on his future.”

With this report, it’s clear that Mike Evans will test the market, which will certainly put the Buccaneers on high alert, as they have openly expressed intentions to bring back their franchise star for a 13th season. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, at the NFL combine, expressed that he and the team would “love to have him back,” while Licht expressed, “We’d like for him to retire as a Buccaneer.”

A recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed the Bucs’ intentions and also detailed what the 32-year-old is looking for in his next team in the league.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain aggressive in attempting to re-sign Mike Evans,” Jeremy Fowler reported. “Buffalo would have been an ideal fit for Evans before the D.J. Moore trade occupied some of its available cash. The Commanders could emerge as a sleeper for Evans. Remember, he wants a quarterback and targets. Tampa remains in a good spot with Evans, but is not a lock to sign him.”

The Mike Evans demand stems from his consistent performance throughout his career, which continued until his 12th season in the league before injuries limited him to 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. However, with this lowered production, the Bucs handed the receiving to rookie Emeka Egbuka after selecting him 19th overall in the 2025 NFL draft, who finished the season with 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns.

With a new wideout in the ranks and the team failing to reach the playoffs, Evans may not have enough time on his hands to wait for the Bucs to go through a shorter rebuild around QB1 Baker Mayfield and other younger pieces. Tampa Bay isn’t considered a top contender for Evans, despite his illustrious legacy at the ball club.

While the front offices and agents work through the business side of Evans’ free agency, his teammates are keeping a close eye on how things unfold. Few are invested more in the outcome than fellow receiver Chris Godwin, who has lined up alongside Evans for years and knows better than anyone what losing him would mean for the Buccaneers’ offense.

Chris Godwin pleads for Mike Evans to stay in Tampa Bay

As NFL free agency nears, there’s a significant possibility that Mike Evans could be on his way out of the Buccaneers, which will be a strange experience for countless NFL fans, as they have only seen the 32-year-old play for the Buccaneers. Fellow Tampa wideout Chris Godwin also had a similar reaction before pleading with his elder teammate to consider staying with the Bucs.

“It would be so weird,” Godwin told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “I can’t imagine talking to him on a different field and seeing him in a different jersey. I hope that he’s here. I don’t know the intricacies of the deal. Everybody does their own thing. I don’t know what he’s willing to take, and I don’t know what they’re willing to offer. But I hope that he’s back, for a lot of reasons, but he’s my brother.”

Godwin’s emotional plea speaks to the incredible legacy Evans has built in Tampa Bay. Over his career, the star wideout has become the franchise leader in the three major receiving categories with 866 receptions, 13,052 yards, and 108 touchdowns. A Tampa Bay roster without Evans will certainly be a strange sight in the league.

As Mike Evans hits the open market, the Buccaneers face the very real possibility of losing their all-time franchise receiver to a contender willing to meet his demands. Whether loyalty or opportunity wins out, Evans’ decision will shape the future of Tampa Bay’s offense for years to come.