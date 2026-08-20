A Month After Dropping Trade Request, Buccaneers and Vita Vea Agree to $30M Extension

A month after requesting a way out of Tampa Bay, Vita Vea isn’t going anywhere. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle have agreed to a contract extension, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, ending a tense standoff that began when stalled talks pushed Vea toward the exit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Schefter reported Wednesday evening that Vea and the Buccaneers reached an agreement for a one-year, $30 million extension, tying him to the team for two more seasons, giving the 31-year-old defensive tackle $6 million in new money. A few hours later, the team put out an official statement confirming the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Joe Namath led this franchise to Super Bowl III victory in 1969. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

The Buccaneers are trusting the experienced players on the team who have become part of the core group. In the offseason, they exercised a fifth-year option on Calijah Kancey’s contract, and most recently, extended defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on a three-year, $105.9 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop, and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer,” Licht further explained. “As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship.”

Vita Vea kept producing like a guy who deserved a big new deal, but his age gave the Bucs pause about committing long-term. Coming off a healthy, productive 2025, when he racked up 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Vea wanted the security of a long-term deal. When the Buccaneers couldn’t get there with him, that’s what pushed him to ask out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked for a trade back in July when contract talks stalled, though Tampa Bay never actually signaled they wanted to move him. Vea skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp last month over his contract situation, but coach Todd Bowles wasn’t worried about it. He just chalked it up as “part of the business.”

The extension is a satisfying end to what had turned into a messy few weeks for both player and team. Vea was heading into the last year of the four-year, $71 million contract he signed in 2022, and after he requested a trade, his agent Collin Roberts made it sound like a trade was all but inevitable. Instead, the two sides got a deal done in the middle of the preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the two sides have found common ground, and it’s not just any $30 million; it’s fully guaranteed, so Vea is locked in for $48 million total over the next two seasons. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, he’ll also bring in another $24 million in 2027.

Vea is entering his ninth season and has never worn another uniform. Tampa Bay took him 12th overall back in 2018, and he’s been a fixture ever since, including on the Buccaneers’ 2020 Super Bowl-winning squad. His first Pro Bowl nod came in 2021, and he picked up a second in 2024 after posting a career-best seven sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a similar situation, entering the last year of his three-year, $100 million deal and also chasing an extension. Unlike Vea, though, he showed up and participated fully at minicamp. Last month, Mayfield admitted talks with the Bucs weren’t close. Vea’s situation, at least, is now off the table.

So how does this new deal stack up against the rest of the league?

ADVERTISEMENT

Vita Vea joins the league’s top-paid DTs

“I just don’t see it ending in anything but a trade at this point.” Those were the words of Vita Vea’s agent, Collin Roberts, in early August, when negotiations with the Buccaneers headed nowhere. But on Tuesday, that changed, per Adam Schefter, as both parties fast-tracked the talks to propel Vea into the list of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackles.

Per Over the Cap, Vita Vea’s $30 million in new money puts him fifth among all defensive tackles, just behind Jalen Carter ($38M/year), Vea’s Tampa Bay teammate Quinnen Williams ($35.3M), Jeffery Simmons ($35.276M), and Chris Jones ($31.75M).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tampa Bay clearly paid up to put this storyline to bed. Despite Vea’s want to leave, the Bucs just couldn’t trade away the anchor of Todd Bowles’ defense. And it’s easy to see why they were willing to pay.

Vea isn’t just eating up space in the middle of the line. PFF credited him with 764 defensive snaps last season, generating 51 pressures on 502 pass-rushing attempts, including eight quarterback hits, and 39 hurries, good enough for a 72.9 overall grade and a 77.0 pass rush grade.

At 31, Vea just showed he’s still worth building around, and the Buccaneers made sure he’ll keep doing it in Tampa Bay.