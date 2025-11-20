Baker Mayfield Already Makes Career Decision for Son After Buc QB’s Pregnancy Announcement

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced they are expecting a baby boy on November 19, 2025, sharing the exciting news through a joint Instagram post featuring a blue cake reveal. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed whether his second child, who is due in April 2026, will pursue football, offering a refreshingly supportive stance that reflects lessons learned from his own upbringing.

In a candid interview that Emily reshared on her Instagram story, Mayfield addressed the inevitable question about his son’s future career. “Everybody’s like, ‘Are you gonna let him play football?'” Do whatever you want. My parents didn’t want me to play football. At a certain point, when your kid wants to do something, you just encourage them to do whatever they want to do. And obviously trying to handle that the best way, but I’m gonna have a little sh–head on my hands. That’s karma,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield’s approach stems from his own journey, which was marked by parental resistance rather than pressure. His mother, Gina Mayfield, once shared how his passion for sports emerged organically when young Baker spontaneously declared his intention to watch ESPN instead of Saturday morning cartoons.

“Baker is sitting in our TV chair one Saturday morning, and comes into the kitchen and says, ‘I’m going to watch ESPN from now on.’ He started doing that, and that’s where he learned his baseball stance. He kind of taught himself,” Gina told the Tulsa World.​

Imago Baker Mayfield and Wife, source credit, Instagram

His father, James Mayfield, refused to let young Baker settle for lesser opportunities when approached about attending Florida Atlantic or Washington State.

According to Sports Illustrated, James pushed back during a heated kitchen conversation: “You’ve always believed in yourself, so why don’t you walk on somewhere you want to go?”

That confrontation ultimately led Baker to walk on at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma, where he eventually won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

What distinguishes Mayfield’s stance is his conscious decision not to impose his own path on his children. During the couple’s recent gender reveal for their second child, they kept the celebration intimate, inviting only close family and friends.

Baker Mayfield welcomes new chapter with baby no. 2

The announcement featured their one-year-old daughter, Kova Jade, as the centerpiece, dressed in a pink t-shirt that read “Big Sis,” symbolising her new role in the expanding family. Jade was born on Tuesday, April 9, in 2024.

The carousel continued with photos of the couple smiling for the camera as they prepared to reveal the baby’s gender in an intimate photoshoot orchestrated by photographer Summer Simmons. Accompanying the Instagram post, the couple captioned their joy: “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙.”​

Their beloved dog, Fergus, played a starring role in the celebration, much as he has throughout their family’s milestones. The golden retriever has been present for every major family moment, from the initial pregnancy announcement with Kova Jade, when Emily tied a “Big Brother Fergus” bandana around his neck, to this latest reveal.

As the family grows, Mayfield isn’t setting any expectations for his children’s future, based on the understanding that children thrive when encouraged to pursue their passions.