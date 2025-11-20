Baker Mayfield’s ‘Let Baker Bake’ mantra has officially moved from the end zone to the ad break, and he’s brought in Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper to help sell the campaign. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s latest Instagram video featuring him alongside actor Bradley Cooper has seen him announce his career move with a multi-billion-dollar corporation.

The video presents a comedic scenario where Bradley Cooper is seen confronting Baker Mayfield about his involvement in what he calls the ‘let Baker bake thing.’ celebration. It ends with a voiceover announcement.

“When football makes you hungry, order Uber Eats,” says the video towards the end.

The commercial playfully riffs on a satirical conspiracy theory that football exists primarily to sell food. A concept that was first introduced during the 2025 Super Bowl, LIX, by actor Matthew McConaughey.​ According to reliable sources, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is cast as a supposed “industry plant” to promote bread in the conspiracy campaign. This ties directly to his “put it in the oven” celebration, which became the focal point of the commercial.

The video is part of Uber Eats’ expansive 2025 food conspiracy campaign. Uber boasts a market capitalization of approximately $180 billion as of November 2025. This makes it the 92nd most valuable company globally.

According to Adweek, in another ad running during the November 23 Rams vs. Buccaneers game, Cooper specifically asks Mayfield to avoid doing his “baking-themed touchdown celebration.”

Much like Patrick Mahomes turned his “ketchup on everything” habit into a Hunt’s campaign, Mayfield’s baking-themed celebration shows how NFL stars can transform on-field quirks into major, story-driven brand partnerships.

The Uber Eats food conspiracy campaign has proven to be remarkably successful, blending humor with cultural relevance in a way few brands achieve. As the campaign expands, it also marks a quieter, more personal chapter for Baker Mayfield. Off the field, the quarterback is celebrating a growing family and embracing fatherhood.

Baker Mayfield celebrates growing family and fatherhood

Baker and Emily Mayfield announced on November 19, 2025, that they are expecting their second child together. A baby boy is due in April 2026.

The announcement came via a joint Instagram post featuring an intimate gender reveal photoshoot. The couple shared photos of slicing a cake with blue coloring. It revealed the baby’s gender to close family and friends.

“New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙,” Their caption read.

The couple already has a daughter, Kova Jade, born in April 2024. In gender reveal photos, Jade wore a pink t-shirt reading “Big Sis,” marking her new role in the expanding family. Moreover, their beloved golden retriever, Fergus, was also present.

In a candid interview that Emily re-shared on her Instagram story, Mayfield addressed whether he expects his son to play football.

“Do whatever you want. My parents didn’t want me to play football,” he said. “At a certain point, when your kid wants to do something, you just encourage them to do whatever they want to do…”

Even as fans dissect every frame of the viral ad, the 30-year-old is clearly in a different zone, focused on fatherhood, savoring time with his kids, and letting the commercials take a backseat to family life.