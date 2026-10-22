Baker Mayfield Announces Injury Update Ahead of Week 7 Game vs. Panthers

In January 2023, Patrick Mahomes limped off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a high ankle sprain, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ season was suddenly hanging on his foot. He came back, finished the game, and weeks later won a Super Bowl. Every quarterback injury report since gets read through that lens. Now Baker Mayfield has an update ahead of Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are hoping for a similar story to Mahomes.

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“‘We’ve gotten to a place where it’s strong enough to play,’ Baker Mayfield says of his injured thumb and Sunday’s game at Carolina,” per Greg Auman of Fox Sports on X.

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Baker Mayfield’s injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

During a fourth-and-13 conversion attempt in the 4th quarter, Mayfield scrambled to keep the play alive and threw an interception. But as the Buccaneers QB threw, his right hand collided hard with Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, causing a quick hyperextension that dislocated his thumb.

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Mayfield collapsed on the turf in visible pain before exiting to the locker room.

Initial X-rays and a subsequent MRI confirmed that there were no fractures, ligament tears, or tendon damage. While the lack of structural damage was the best-case scenario, an orthopedic thumb dislocation severely impacts a quarterback’s ability to grip and control the football.

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Subsequently, head coach Todd Bowles ruled Baker Mayfield out for three weeks (Weeks 4, 5, and 6). During his absence, the Buccaneers started undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who led the team to their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, on Wednesday, October 21, Mayfield made a return to the facility, logging a full session at practice. He was spotted throwing the ball well and taking snaps under center while wearing a protective glove on his right hand.

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In the meantime, the Buccaneers HC revealed that the team will monitor how Mayfield’s thumb handles the workload and responds to consecutive days of throwing.

“I think he’s coming along fine,” Bowles said. “Once he got warmed up, he started looking pretty good as practice went on. We’ll continue to monitor him and see how he goes through the week. It was encouraging to see him do the things we wanted him to do.”

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Although Baker Mayfield confirmed he is strong enough to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, it will be interesting to see if Todd Bowles will be ready to risk his star quarterback.