brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Baker Mayfield Assigns Blame for Loss After Buccaneers HC’s Fiery Locker-Room Rant

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 12, 2025 | 12:24 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Baker Mayfield Assigns Blame for Loss After Buccaneers HC’s Fiery Locker-Room Rant

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 12, 2025 | 12:24 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Today should’ve been a day where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers solidified their top spot in the NFC South and reinforced their playoff chances. Instead, they fell to the Atlanta Falcons and now sit on a 7-7 record. Quarterback Baker Mayfield knew where to pin the blame, and he pointed fingers at himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This one is gonna haunt me. It falls on my shoulders,” Mayfield said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved