Baker Mayfield Ignites Locker Room “Frustration” as Buccaneers QB Speaks on Unfortunate Emeka Egbuka Incident

When a team hits a rough stretch, emotions in the locker room can shift more quickly than you can imagine. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the tension has started to show, especially after quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s comments.

“We should be frustrated about this loss. We should take it out on Thursday night,” he said, via ESPN‘s Jenna Laine.

In a post shared by Laine on X, Laine shared his thoughts when asked how he keeps the locker room from getting frustrated. Mayfield was referring to the team’s next game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mayfield earlier addressed the unfortunate moment involving Emeka Egbuka’s end-zone drop. He just reminded the rookie of one thing: the ball will find you again. Mayfield also said that nobody wants to drop passes, calling Egbuka a “professional” who will bounce back.

