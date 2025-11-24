Baker Mayfield Injury Update: NFL Doctor Shares QB’s Diagnosis After Bucs’ Announcement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already lagging against the Los Angeles Rams when Baker Mayfield gave them a shocker near the end of the first half. Mayfield ran to his left and tried to throw the ball as far as he could. He immediately grabbed his left shoulder and went down in pain after the pass.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL doctor Jesse Morse claimed that it could be either an AC sprain type 2 or a dislocated shoulder. While the team has given no update on whether the injury will affect him in the long run, it definitely ended their chances of turning the game around. Teddy Bridgewater replaced Baker Mayfield for the second half.

As the third quarter began, they first announced Mayfield as “doubtful to return.” However, fans got a massive blow when they downgraded his status to “out” for the remaining game. As the Rams went ahead by 31-7 with 3 minutes remaining in the game, their hopes of a Week 12 win were almost over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further visuals were far more scary as the injured signal caller came out of the tunnel wearing a sling for his left shoulder. It could be devastating for their playoff hopes, as the Panthers also have 6 wins. But they will play against the 49ers in Week 12. If they manage to win, they would move to the top of the NFC South division, while the Bucs will be out of the current NFC playoff picture.

Everyone is waiting to see what exactly happened to Baker Mayfield and the possible return timeline. He has struggled with his left shoulder throughout his career.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.