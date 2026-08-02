Baker Mayfield Issues Apology After Approving His Angry Sideline Meltdown to Be Aired on Netflix

In a recent press conference, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was asked if the Netflix sports docuseries Quarterback, which premiered its 3rd season in July 2026, met his expectations and how he wanted to be portrayed.

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In response, Mayfield came clean about the clips he had approved and apologized for the aggressive nature shown in the series, comparing his portrayal to that of an “angry elf”.

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“I didn’t watch the full series. They sent all the clips of us in it just so I could give the final okay. Apologies to the families with little kiddos because the language on there is actually not very suited for them. Might be a little angry elf on the field every once in a while, so that’s probably the part that I do regret a little bit, but that’s the fire on the field unfortunately that comes out on TV.

“But yeah, I wanted to portray that I’m all ball. You can say what you want in the media, you can say I’m cocky and whatever, but it’s all ball. I love my teammates, I love this game, and I love playing it,” Mayfield told the reporters.

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In the same series, Baker Mayfield also revealed playing with a sprained PCL and MCL since Week 2 in the 2025 season. He also sustained a biceps contusion, causing a left shoulder injury in Week 12 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, Tampa Bay was severely plagued by injuries, forcing them to finish their season early without reaching the playoffs. After two consecutive Pro Bowl selections and 4,000-yard seasons, Mayfield could only muster 3,693 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns last year.

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During last year’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in episode 4 of the docuseries, when Buccaneers CB Kindle Vildor intercepted 49ers QB Mac Jones near the sideline with a clear lane to the end zone, he stumbled and fell. Mayfield was on the sideline, losing his composure and screaming at the top of his lungs, “Get up, you m***********!”

The docuseries displayed many more heated moments involving Baker Mayfield, especially in Episode 7, that included their final game of the season against divisional rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

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In one moment, Mayfield pointed to the Bucs bench after a 19-yard TD pass, screaming, “That’s my S***.”

The series focused primarily on four quarterbacks in their journey across the 2025 NFL season, with Baker Mayfield being one of them. The others included Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, rookie Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward, and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco.

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But Baker Mayfield was certainly the most “colorful” QB amongst the four.