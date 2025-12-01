Baker Mayfield Issues Strong Message on Chris Godwin’s Return After Sharing Shoulder Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story Baker Mayfield opens up about Godwin's comeback.

Bucky Irving hits the ground running after missing 7 games.

Mayfield reveals update on shoulder injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked out of Week 13 with a tight 20-17 win, and the fans had something to cheer about. They saw their team beat the Cardinals, and they watched Chris Godwin suit up again. And in the post-game, Baker Mayfield wasted no time addressing his return.

After the game, Mayfield kept it simple but strong. He said, “Chris looks really good. I think he looks better this time around coming back than he did earlier in the year.”

Then he talked about how Godwin Jr. looked like the version everyone knows. He said Godwin looked like his “classic” version. Mayfield also talked about Bucky Irving and said he is “explosive.” Irving missed seven straight games, yet his return brought instant energy. Mayfield put it bluntly. He said, “The play’s never over.”

And he was right. Irving kept Arizona’s defense guessing all night. Meanwhile, Godwin showed why Tampa Bay counts on him. He led the team in receiving yards, and that total was his season best. He had 3 catches for 78 yards versus the Cardinals today. And Irving had 17 carries for 61 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards, and scored 1 touchdown.

Godwin looked steady but still felt his way back after missing five games with a fibula injury. His Week 12 numbers did not explode, but the extra snaps mattered. Plus, Baker Mayfield finally played a full game, and that helped Godwin settle into a rhythm again. The connection looked cleaner as the night went on.

However, we will see more volume in Week 14 when they will take on the Saints. Interestingly, Mayfield also shared an update on his shoulder injury.

Baker Mayfield shares an update on his injury

The Buccaneers walked into Week 14 unsure if Baker Mayfield would suit up. His AC joint sprain from the loss to the Rams left his status shaky, and the fans felt the tension all week. Yet he still lined up under center and helped the Buccaneers grind out a win over the Cardinals. The victory pushed them to 7-5, and it reminded Buccaneers fans why they trust his toughness.

After the game, the first question was obvious. So, how did that shoulder hold up? Baker kept it short.

“Feels pretty good. Hopefully, [it will] continue to improve, really didn’t take any direct hits on it. To me, that’s the most important part.”

Meanwhile, Baker managed the game with smart decisions. He wore a left shoulder support and still kept the offense moving. He avoided turnovers. He spread the ball to nine different players. And he looked calm even when traffic closed in. The offense never panicked because he stayed steady.

Baker completed 18 of 28 throws for 194 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He also added six runs for 27 yards in the Buccaneers’ win over Arizona. He did lose a fumble, but Tampa Bay recovered it.

The result showed that even with the shoulder concern, Baker kept the Buccaneers in control. So let’s see how he plays next week.