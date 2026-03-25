Baker Mayfield, Maxx Crosby & Others Pay Tribute as Lavonte David Announces NFL Retirement After 14 Seasons With Buccaneers

A new era dawns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a massive roster overhaul. After Mike Evans’ departure to the San Francisco 49ers, the linebacker Lavonte David bid farewell to the gridiron, officially announcing his retirement after spending an impressive 14 seasons at the Raymond James Stadium. After the news broke, the NFL community honored him with heartfelt messages, including from Maxx Crosby and Baker Mayfield.

“To the Krewe, what an incredible 14 years it has been,” wrote David on Instagram. “We’ve experienced many unforgettable moments and an even greater amount of highs (SB CHAMPS).”

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He thanked the Buccaneers and his teammates in that lengthy message while captioning the post as “Letter to the game.”

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David was a 2nd round pick from the 2012 NFL Draft, entering the big league as a Nebraska graduate. Since signing his rookie contract, he stayed with the franchise until his retirement on March 24, 2026, ending a glorious career with several highs and lows.

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In his more than a decade-long illustrious career, the linebacker won many major honors. While winning the Pro Bowl placed him in the elite league in 2015, lifting the Super Bowl LV was certainly the highlight of his NFL career.

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From his rookie season, the linebacker established himself as the starter, transforming into the mainstay of the Bucs’ defense. He played an astounding 215 games in his career, starting all of them and showing a great fitness standard throughout his career.

The defensive star recorded a total of 42.5 sacks and 1,716 career tackles, including 1,172 solo tackles. His solo tackle count places him fourth on the all-time list of NFL leaders. As the future Hall of Famer’s journey comes to an end, his teammates and fellow NFL stars have shown admiration.

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Maxx Crosby, Baker Mayfield, and others shower tribute to Lavonte David

The edge rusher Maxx Crosby is eight years junior to the Bucs legend, but as a fellow defensive player, he certainly has the highest respect for him. On his Instagram post, the Raiders star acknowledged his future Hall of Fame status.

“Legend. Next stop… Cantin,” wrote Crosby.

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The Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield shared the same locker room with Lavonte David for three seasons. Lauding his leadership quality, the 30-year-old also congratulated the linebacker in an emotional Instagram post.

“Thank you, L.D., for being an incredible leader and presence in my life,” wrote Mayfield. “I got to watch and respect your game from afar for years… Then, when I got to Tampa, I quickly realized you’re an even better man than the Hall of Fame player you have been for 14 years. Hell of a career and blessed to call you a friend. Always in your corner, Old Man.”

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The legendary Buccaneers wide receiver, Mike Evans, who spent twelve NFL seasons along with David, was seemingly emotional after hearing the news.

“Best Buc of all time! “Happy Retirement, Champ!” noted Evans on the retirement post on Instagram.

The current Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards debuted with the Buccaneers, spending four seasons with the team. While a senior by experience, the linebacker was his favorite teammate, which he revealed following the retirement announcement.

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“Greatest team, mate,” stated Mike Edwards in the comment section.

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Brian Asamoah, never shared the locker room with the Buccaneers legend, but he certainly had a lot of admiration for him growing up, which was indicated in his retirement comment.

“THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT,” noted Brian.

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Lavonte David’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Buccaneers. Filling the void left by him will be an enormous challenge for the coach, Todd Bowles, next season.