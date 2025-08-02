Baker Mayfield Sidelined Again as Todd Bowles Wants New QB Signing For Buccaneers

What does it take to keep momentum alive in an NFL training camp when fate delivers a surprise? “This league’s about adjusting — and doing it on the fly,” Todd Bowles declared last summer, and Bucs fans witnessing these crucial camp reps know he wasn’t bluffing. It’s a fact veteran Bucs like Mike Evans and Lavonte David will echo: surviving August means rolling with adversity, whether that’s a late-camp cut, a surprise trade, or your QB1 suddenly switching from playmaker to clipboard carrier.

Entering August’s sweltering practices, Buccaneers supporters had reason to obsess over every throw, snap, and rotation behind Baker Mayfield. Coming off his best season in years (71.4% completions, 4,500yds, 41 TDs), Mayfield’s earned the right to run this offense. Tampa’s journey back to the postseason runs straight through his arm, and the expectation inside One Buccaneer Place is crystal clear: keep the energy up, keep stacking quality days, and keep Mayfield healthy. Yet, as training camp’s storylines evolved, the sideline started to look a little less settled.

Friday’s session turned into a wakeup call for the Bucs brass: Mayfield, the franchise’s signal-caller and emotional engine, was absent for a second straight day, nursing a hand contusion suffered after striking a teammate’s pads. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, medical scans ruled out anything major, yet Mayfield is stuck in “day-to-day” limbo, and rookie backup Michael Pratt is hindered by a lower back issue. Suddenly, the workout energy shifted to Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak, both of whom took on the bulk of reps but remain unproven commodities when the lights come on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is where the main angle comes in sharp: With camp reps becoming precious, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the Buccaneers are actively exploring a free-agent quarterback to ensure camp tempo and competition don’t stall. “Yeah, we’re looking at that,” Bowles stated post-practice, not hiding the urgency. Veteran arms like Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz, Tyler Huntley, and C.J. Beathard, all available and all familiar with NFL pressure cookers, suddenly sit atop Tampa’s short list, with Bridgewater emerging as the most logical option given his proximity and recent NFL work. “We’re not worried about Baker, but we need every guy ready to go. Camp is about maximizing reps for everyone—not just the ones,” Bowles emphasized after the session.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The stakes are high: Trask, drafted in the second round of 2021 but mostly an understudy, now has a fleeting audition to backstop Mayfield and perhaps shape his own NFL future despite having a major contract update. Meanwhile, the Bucs’ front office is in scramble mode, trying to balance urgency with prudence; too slow, and the reps get wasted. Too fast, and locker room chemistry is at risk. It’s a reminder that for all the star power, building a playoff roster is as much about depth as it is about headline names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Todd Bowles weighs veteran QB options amid Baker Mayfield injury

The calculus for Tampa Bay now isn’t just about an emergency rental. It’s about maximizing training camp’s value without creating unnecessary turbulence. Bowles, a defensive coach with a reputation for cool pragmatism, knows this better than most. “When you’re competing in August, you can’t have gaps — not in leadership, not in preparation,” he told reporters Friday. While the Bucs remain optimistic about a quick Mayfield return and he hasn’t missed a start in two seasons, the specter of even a minor absence ripples through an offense built on timing.

If a veteran is brought in, the ripple effects are obvious. A seasoned pro like Bridgewater or Huntley can absorb reps in short order, mentor younger teammates, and hedge against worst-case scenarios if Mayfield’s hand needs more rest. However, any move comes with subtle consequences: Will adding a new face disrupt the rhythm Kyle Trask is finally finding? How does an emergency signing signal to the locker room or to Mayfield himself about the franchise’s faith in its QB depth?

For Trask and Bazelak, this hands them perhaps their best shot, not just to earn roster spots, but to show they can run the offense under duress. Each practice snap has outsized value, and the staff will scrutinize every throw for poise, command, and chemistry with first-team skill talent. Bowles, meanwhile, is threading a needle: ““He’s (Baker Mayfield) got a sore hand. We gave him the day off. He’s day-to-day. We’re not worried about him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As preseason games loom, Tampa Bay’s quarterback meeting room is in flux, but the message from the top is unmistakable: this is a playoff roster not interested in buffering or coasting. Every arm in the building, from top dog to long shot, matters. And as any hardcore NFL fan knows, the most important stories in August often start here with a minor injury, a missed rep, and the pressure to find answers quickly before September’s games count for real.