Baker Mayfield Teases Major Announcement as Todd Bowles Confirms Decision to Remain Bucs’ HC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sparking curiosity on social media. The player just shared a mysterious short video, but fans won’t know what it is exactly about until tomorrow. While the Bucs quarterback keeps things under wraps for now, his team has confirmed stability at the top. The Buccaneers have decided that Todd Bowles stays on as head coach.

On January 8, Baker Mayfield dropped a 10-second clip on X. It opens with the quarterback standing close to the camera with muffled background voices, throwing critics that he might have heard before. One mentions an interception while another voice says that he’s “not it.” The quarterback smiles and looks at the camera before turning away, and the chatter cuts out. Further, the screen fades to black and a single word appears: “Tomorrow.” Most importantly, his caption says it all.

“Focused on the work, not the noise,” it reads.

It seems like a teaser for a new collaboration with a music brand or something rooted in personal growth. Either way, this project would add to Mayfield’s impressive and diverse endorsement portfolio that he has built over the years. It includes brands such as Progressive, Nike, Bose, Bud Light, Hulu, Amazon Web Services, Nissan, and BodyArmor. The 30-year-old started collaborating with brands after entering the NFL and has leaned on his older brother, Matt, for handling his operations. Matt once spoke about the approach regarding endorsements.

“We decided that we could, with help of an agent, bring a lot of Baker’s operations in house,” he said. “For someone like Baker or another athlete of that caliber, not just in the NFL, that has those kinds of endorsements and contracts, it requires a whole team. What we already had in place, and what a lot of people don’t realize, is we had that prior to the NFL even being a thought.”

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield’s latest tease comes months after he teamed up with Popeyes for the “Better Wings, Better Mayfield” campaign in August 2025.

It offered free 6-piece wings on each touchdown scored on Mondays to customers who ordered over $10. With another teaser out, all eyes are on what the former first-round pick reveals next. On the field, the Buccaneers have put their faith in head coach Bowles yet again.

Baker Mayfield’s team out, but Todd Bowles stays put

All ‌high expectations came crashing down when the Buccaneers lost their last game of the regular season. It is because the loss confirmed they were not advancing to the postseason. It was especially disappointing because the team fell short after several seasons of division dominance. And yet, Todd Bowles isn’t stepping down from his role despite all the speculations. The man himself confirmed the news in his text to the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.

He met with the Glazer family a day before and was preparing to interview coaches. It means that the team is likely making changes to the coaching staff while Bowles stays. Since replacing Bruce Arians in 2022, Bowles has posted a 35–33 record in his tenure. Additionally, he led the Buccaneers to win four straight NFC South titles from 2021 to 2024. And this solid history fueled expectations this year as well, and the way the team began the 2025 campaign had fans rooting even more.

However, Mayfield’s team fell apart after a 6-2 start. They dropped seven of their last nine games and wrapped up the season with an 8–9 record. And the most painful highlight was the Carolina Panthers eventually snatching the NFC South title from them in Week 18. It made the team’s playoff slide even more frustrating. While the ending left a sour taste, Bowles believes his efforts and records deserved another shot. With more pressure coming in 2026, Bowles must live up to the expectations to keep his job safe.