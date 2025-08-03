Baker Mayfield to Lose QB1 Job as Bucs QB Forces Todd Bowles’ Hands – Report

Todd Bowles might be sweating bullets as the bleachers start to fill. The Bucs are knee-deep in camp, gearing up for their first preseason clash with the Titans. But just as things were clicking, Baker Mayfield bruised his hand after hitting a shoulder pad on his follow-through. He pushed through to finish practice, but has now missed two straight sessions. The timing couldn’t be any worse. And now, Bowles is turning the pages of his roster looking for a replacement.

Baker Mayfield’s hand injury may not be serious, but the timing still stings. Even though Todd Bowles insists the veteran quarterback is expected back quickly. Still, there’s a backup plan in motion. According to a recent X post, Kyle Trask is set to start the Bucs’ first preseason game. The update read, “Kyle Trask will likely start the Bucs first preseason game next week due to Baker Mayfield suffering a hand injury. Trask is currently taking first team reps 👀.” That seems to be a good sign for Tampa Bay.

Trask has effectively taken up the starter role, even if it’s temporary. He’s been the go-to backup under both Tom Brady and Mayfield. Despite his rookie contract expiring in 2024, the Bucs signed him to a one-year deal worth $2.787 million. The team clearly values his presence, even though a strong current of anxiety surrounding the starter position has been underway. Still, there’s no telling how the Bucs’ playoff push would look if Trask had to take over long-term.

Tampa Bay has ruled the NFC South for four straight seasons and is gunning for a fifth. But that kind of consistency hinges on Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick found his rhythm in Tampa after bouncing between Cleveland, Carolina, and Los Angeles. Since joining the Bucs in 2023, he’s led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances and revitalized his career in the process.

General manager Jason Licht has made it clear that Mayfield is the guy. “I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us,” Licht said. “The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That’s the goal.” That long-term vote of confidence leaves little doubt about the team’s plans.

Trask, meanwhile, was drafted in 2021 and has spent most of his time holding the clipboard. His regular-season stat sheet is still mostly blank. While he is showing development and getting reps, the franchise’s faith clearly lies with Mayfield. For now, Trask gets the spotlight. But this is still Baker’s show (although it stops for no one.)

Todd Bowles is moving full steam ahead

With Baker Mayfield still sidelined, the Bucs returned to the practice field Saturday morning at the AdventHealth Training Center. Head coach Todd Bowles had already announced a “day and a half” of upcoming rest, but there was no slowing down during the team’s ninth session of training camp. While Mayfield watched, Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak took every snap under center. The spotlight stayed hot on the quarterback battle as Tampa’s offense continued to adjust and evaluate depth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bowles did not just shuffle quarterbacks. He also tested his starting offensive line in new alignments. Rookie Graham Barton and veteran Ben Bredeson each took reps at multiple spots. The move signals that Bowles is planning for every emergency. As for Trask, the head coach seemed satisfied with his development so far. “Probably the best he’s looked since we’ve been in camp,” Bowles said. “One of his better days. He made quicker decisions, got the ball out of his hands… he did some good things.” Also, they have shuffled their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

This is the third consecutive season the Bucs have entered with a new offensive coordinator. Josh Grizzard, promoted from passing game coordinator, now holds the play sheet. With Emeka Egbuka, this year’s first-round pick, added to a wide receiver group already stacked with talent, Grizzard has a full arsenal to design with. The pressure is real, but the potential for offensive fireworks is impossible to ignore, provided Bowles can keep the growing list of injuries under check.