Baker Mayfield’s Bold Claim on Mike Evans Paints Grim Picture of WR Corps Before Saints vs. Bucs

After three straight losses, the Buccaneers needed a win, and they just about delivered. Baker Mayfield, despite staying under 200 yards, did enough against the Cardinals. Even with Tampa Bay sitting atop the NFC South now, the playoff outlook remains shaky with a 7-5 record. But the good news is that Mike Evans was back at practice on Wednesday, and his presence brings a whole different spark to the offense. His absence, according to Mayfield’s recent comments, really exposed the thin depth behind Evans at the receiver end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike knows whether it’s the run plays, where they load the box up, and you have one with him,” Baker Mayfield told the reporters. “You know, time and time again, I moved to him. Chris is just understanding zones down there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Evans has battled injuries for most of the season, and Baker Mayfield admits the team feels completely different when he’s on the field. That perhaps says something about the backup receivers.

Without Evans, defenses have been able to crowd the line and squeeze Tampa Bay’s intermediate zones, limiting Baker Mayfield’s ability to push the ball downfield and making the offense more methodical. The Bucs are 2–4 in their last six games since Evans left early in week 7’s clash against Detroit, including a 7‑point output in a 34–7 loss to the Rams and a 32–44 shootout loss to the Bills, illustrating how volatile the offense has been.​

But now, Evans, one of Mayfield’s most trusted offensive weapons, is expected to return for the remaining season.

Mike Evans returns to practice on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Evans has officially returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing significant time due to a broken collarbone and concussion sustained earlier in the 2025 season. This marks his first practice since being placed on injured reserve in late October, opening the 21-day practice window for the team to evaluate his readiness to return to game action.

His return to practice is seen as a major boost for the Buccaneers’ offense, giving them hope to regain the deep-threat element and veteran leadership Evans provides on the field. Along with Evans, wide receiver Jalen McMillan has also returned to practice recently, enhancing the Buccaneers’ receiving options moving forward this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Evans holds nearly every major Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise receiving record, including career receptions, receiving yards (12,824), and touchdowns (106). He ranks as the all-time leader ahead of predecessors like Chris Godwin and Mark Carrier, with his totals amassed over 12 seasons of consistent production since being drafted in 2014.

His 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons tie Jerry Rice for the NFL record, and he owns six of the top 10 single-game receiving yardage marks in Buccaneers history. Evans also contributed to the team’s Super Bowl LV win and has earned six Pro Bowl selections.

Evans’ addition will definitely boost the team’s chances for future victories, and if he manages to keep himself away from injuries, Tampa Bay might take a playoff trip this season.