Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Issues Stressful Pregnancy Update While Buccaneers QB Pays Tribute to Outgoing Coach

Back in November, Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, revealed in an adorable post that they’re expecting their second child, a boy. But now, as the excitement builds, Emily’s dealing with some tough toddler-plus-pregnancy struggles that have her wiped out.



“Pregnant with a toddler is not for the faint of heart. Endlessly thankful but wowza, I didn’t know this kind of tired existed,” Emily shared on her Instagram story.

Baker and Emily, who got married in 2019, have been juggling life with an almost 2-year-old while preparing for this new arrival. The Mayfields are waiting to welcome the fourth member of their clan this April.

“New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙,” the Mayfields wrote in a joint post in November.

Their first child, Kova, was also born in April 2024, and that makes this extra special for the family. The brother and sister will share the same birthday month, or maybe even the same zodiac sign.

Personally, the Mayfields couldn’t be happier about growing their family. But this season has been tough for Baker Mayfield, with the Buccaneers finishing 8-9 after a strong start that fizzled out. As the season ended, it prompted a legendary coach to walk away from the league for personal reasons.

Baker Mayfield’s heartfelt goodbye to coach Moore

On January 9, Tom Moore, who served as the offensive consultant for Tampa Bay, announced his retirement after a 62-year coaching career. The NFL showcased heartfelt messages from around the league, and Baker shared his own touching tribute.

“Thank you Coach Moore for the dedication, time, effort, “Moore-isms”, and love you poured into all your players. Grateful to have been around a true football legend and a great human!” wrote Baker in an Instagram post with pictures of him and Moore over the years.

Moore joined the Bucs franchise in 2019 and worked with Mayfield for three years, helping build the quarterback and the squad for the post-Tom Brady era. During that time, Moore went on to win a Super Bowl ring and led the team to the postseason twice with Mayfield at the helm.

In the end, Moore chose retirement to focus on his wife, Willie, who needs his care and support during this time. Meanwhile, for the Mayfields, this family happiness brings a lot of hectic days ahead, with baby duties set to increase.