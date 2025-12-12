Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Shares Difficult Pregnancy Update Before Bucs vs Falcons

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has battled through highs and lows this season, his wife, Emily, has been dealing with a similar situation. The Mayfields had announced just last month that they are expecting their second child. But recently, Emily just opened up about a difficult moment in her pregnancy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In her recent Instagram Story, Baker Mayfield’s wife spoke directly to other pregnant moms. She asked if they ever feel completely overwhelmed. Many probably do, but few say it out loud as Emily just did.

“Holy moly,” wrote Emily. “Pregnant mamas, ever have those days where you’re completely overwhelmed with literally everything? Not enough hours in the day to get anything done, but also too many hours in the day to make it through with any sanity left?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Help. That’s me today. Hormonal. Tired. Overwhelmed. I adore being pregnant & feel so so blessed. But there are days that are HARD. Today is one of those days.”

Feeling heavy while being pregnant. Who can’t relate to that? Emily expressed how pregnancy brings joy, but it also brings exhaustion, fear, and moments that knock you off balance.

Emily’s message to other pregnant moms felt very honest and human. The vulnerability that Emily showed online might just make other women feel seen. It was also a reminder that even in happy seasons, difficult days still exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Baker Mayfield’s wife also made it clear that she loves being pregnant. She still feels grateful. Emily and Baker married in 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Kova, in April 2024. Last month, the couple revealed through an Instagram post that baby Mayfield No. 2 is on the way.

“New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙,” Emily wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The reveal included a wholesome carousel of the Mayfield family photos. In one of those photos, a cake filled with blue icing confirmed that Baker Mayfield and his wife are expecting a baby boy. In another photo, Kova also wore a sweet “Big Sis” sweatshirt while holding the ultrasound.

Then, a few days ago, Baker Mayfield’s wife even shared her growing bump. Through an Instagram Story, she posted a mirror selfie in a crop top with the caption, “20.5 weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything looked joyful and calm for the Mayfields. But now Emily has shown the other side of pregnancy. The days that feel messy, tiring, and emotional. She’s also going through such days at a time when her husband is fighting to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive.

Baker Mayfield and Co. will fight for playoff chances in Week 15

On Thursday night, the Buccaneers will face a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams will enter the game after disappointing losses. Tampa Bay dropped to 7-6 last week, and the frustrations within the team have only grown. Meanwhile, the Falcons dropped to 4-9, and they may be out of playoff contention. But Atlanta would love nothing more than to play spoiler. And Baker Mayfield knows it, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s that playoff mentality, and we’re playing a divisional opponent,” Baker Mayfield told reporters after a Week 15 practice. “They [Falcons] would love nothing more than to beat us and screw up our chances. So, you go into it expecting, okay, do they really have a lot on the line? Yeah, because they’re trying to knock us out of the playoffs. So, it’s that’s the mindset. It’s playoff mentality for us, and we have to expect to get their best.”

Moreover, the math is simple for Tampa Bay. Win out, and they take the NFC South division. That’s why Baker Mayfield has emphasized that every game from here is playoff football for his team. But the Falcons won’t make anything easy, as they will also want retribution after the loss last week. So, the Bucs will need to have control over more than just their destiny to win the divisional matchup in Week 15.