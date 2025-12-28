Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Shares Pregnancy Update Before Bucs’ Week 17 Game

While quarterback Baker Mayfield has been battling on the field to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes alive, his family is celebrating steady progress away from football. Last month, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced that they are expecting a baby boy. And now, as the NFL regular season is coming to an end, Emily took to social media to share an update on her pregnancy that revealed just how quickly time is moving for the Mayfields.

Baker Mayfield’s wife just posted a mirror selfie on her recent Instagram story. In the photo, Emily stood in profile as she cradled her baby bump, wearing a fitted, striped outfit that showed her growing belly clearly.

“24 weeks 💙,” Emily wrote in the caption of the IG story.

It was on November 18, 2025, that Emily and Baker announced they were expecting their second child with Kova, proudly wearing a “Big Sis” sweatshirt while holding the ultrasound of her new sibling. “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙,” they wrote.

Since then, Emily has continued to share small updates about her pregnancy on social media. A few weeks ago, she posted another mirror selfie in a crop top, showing off her “20.5 weeks” belly.

But Baker Mayfield’s wife has not just shown the picture-perfect side of pregnancy. Emily has also been honest about the tough days in her pregnancy journey. In another Instagram Story from a few days ago, she directly asked other expecting moms if they ever feel completely overwhelmed with pregnancy. She also talked about being hormonal, exhausted, and mentally drained with the pregnancy, while acknowledging that she is grateful and blessed.

While she is well into the pregnancy journey now at 24 weeks, the timing of her update now feels special, too; she handles motherhood, and her husband is deep into another NFL season and getting ready for a crucial matchup in Week 17.

Baker Mayfield will look to still control the Bucs’ playoff fate in Week 17

The Buccaneers sit at 7-8 currently, and their path to the playoffs is narrow but achievable. If the Bucs can win their final two games, they could reach the postseason and secure another NFC South title. But first up is a Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins (6-9), who were recently eliminated from playoff contention. While the Bucs are expected to take care of their business against the Dolphins, wins haven’t come easily for them lately.

The Bucs’ 23-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week saw Baker Mayfield’s production dip. He threw for just 145 yards and one touchdown, and a late interception on his throw also ended the Bucs’ comeback attempt. It also marked the fifth time in his last six games that Mayfield failed to reach more than 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield’s struggles with the Bucs have also put his $2.5 million performance-based bonuses at risk. Still, the QB isn’t backing down from the upcoming challenge.

“Our goals are still right in front of us,” Mayfield said in a recent presser. “Would we like to be in a different position? Yeah, we would have liked to close this thing out by now, but that’s not where we’re at. We have to win in Miami and then come back home. Our focus right now is doing everything we possibly can to find a way to win in Miami and see what happens from there.”

Moreover, for the Bucs, a division title is the only clear path to the playoffs. That means winning in Week 17 and likely beating the Panthers again in Week 18. So, the margin for error is gone for Mayfield as he fights to extend the season for the Bucs in Week 17.