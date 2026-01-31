Baker Mayfield’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Hollywood Star’s Tragic Passing

Essentials Inside The Story Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara passed away at age 71 following a brief illness

Mike Evans is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 12-year career

Baker Mayfield expressed high confidence that Evans will not retire and likely intends to return for the 2026 season

Emily Wilkinson-Mayfield, wife of Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, joined the chorus of tributes for Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara following her tragic passing. The famed actress passed away at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness at the age of 71.

Celebrating her illustrious film and television career, Emily Wilkinson-Mayfield shared an Instagram story with two bandaged hearts in the caption.

Imago Credits: Instagram Story by Emily Mayfield (@emilywmayfield / Instagram) on January 31, 2026

The Canadian star entered the limelight with Toronto’s Second City improvisation troupe and with her appearance on SCTV, before announcing herself in the US with the 1988 celebrated film Beetlejuice. Catherine O’Hara then received global recognition as the matriarch in the holiday classic Home Alone, a role she also reprised for the 1992 sequel.

O’Hara most recently appeared in the Emmy-winning comedy The Studio and HBO‘s The Last of Us after winning a Golden Globe for best actress in 2021 for her role in Schitt’s Creek. She was nominated for her role in The Studio at this year’s awards and secured a nomination at the Actor Awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards), which take place in March.

Reflecting on this remarkable career, Emily Mayfield joined countless others on social media who admired Catherine.

As life goes on for the Mayfield household, Baker has been keeping busy on the Buccaneers front. The quarterback recently shared a huge career update regarding wide receiver Mike Evans that fans have been waiting to hear.

Baker Mayfield shares a significant update on Mike Evans’ future in Tampa Bay

Throughout his illustrious 12-year career, Mike Evans has grown into a Buccaneers icon with his numerous accolades, such as his six Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods with the Super Bowl LV ring. Further, his time in Tampa Bay was immortalized with his historic feat of recording 1000+ receiving yards, which ended this season after the star wideout went down with an injury.

However, at 32, there have been rumors about the veteran wideout possibly leaving the Bucs, as Evans is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. Addressing this possibility, Baker Mayfield seems pretty confident that Evans won’t retire and that he’ll return in 2026.

“I don’t have any info,” Mayfield said on the Ronde Barber Show. “I told Mike, this is your decision, take your time doing it. But understanding who Mike is, that is my guess, that he didn’t want it to end this way. He knows the potential that if we’re able to stay a little bit more healthy, Zac [Robinson] will do great things for us, and we’ll go from there. But Mike’s got more in the tank. You could tell with the energy, the fire he had at the end of the year.”

Now, the Tampa Bay supporters can hope for Mike Evans’ return and will therefore want the Buccaneers to go all in to bring back their homegrown star and replicate the heroics of 2021 with Baker Mayfield at the helm.