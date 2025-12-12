Buccaneers Announce Latest Devin Culp Development That Uncovers Tampa Bay’s Nightmarish Struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally found a spark, and it came from an unexpected source. The Buccaneers announced a major development when tight end Devin Culp delivered a stunning breakthrough against Atlanta.

Baker Mayfield connected with Culp for a six-yard score that not only marked Culp’s first catch of the season but also the first touchdown by a Tampa Bay tight end this year. Before this moment, Culp had only five career receptions for 88 yards and no touchdowns. His timely grab pushed Tampa Bay ahead 20-14 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.