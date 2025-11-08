Buccaneers Forced to Cancel Military Ceremonies & Aircraft Flyover for Patriots Game on Sunday

The 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the 7-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, November 9, at Raymond James Stadium, following their bye week. But it’s not just a 3rd-down clash between the AFC East and NFC South leaders. The Bucs will also have their annual Salute to Service celebration. However, they have faced a setback, forcing them to cancel military ceremonies and aircraft flyovers.

“Due to the ongoing government shutdown, several Salute to Service elements previously scheduled for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots— including the halftime military enlistment ceremony, pregame jump demonstration, T-38 aircraft flyover, and military honor guard — have been cancelled. Despite these changes, the Buccaneers will continue to honor active and retired military members and their families throughout the game,” Buccaneers Communications tweeted on Friday.

The NFL started Salute to Service in 2011 to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. So far, it has raised over $75 million for organizations like the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project. Similarly, the Bucs have been a part of the cause.

Every year, Tampa Bay honors military personnel in each of its home games other than the annual Salute to Service Game. Moreover, since 2012, the Buccaneers have hosted a selection of service members as well as their guests in the Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil- welcoming them with a BucVision tribute and a special moment aboard the pirate ship at each home game.

The annual Salute to Service game is presented by Mosaic, which will also donate one meal for every fan in attendance to Feeding Tampa Bay. Moreover, players and coaches across the league will wear military-themed gear as a symbol of appreciation.

This year, the U.S. Department of Defense said that active-duty military members cannot participate in NFL game-day events due to the government shutdown. That means there will be no official flyovers, military bands, or ceremonial units until funding returns.

Still, groups are finding ways to honor veterans.

In Ohio, the Tri-State Warbird Museum arranged a flyover with a historic B-25 bomber during a recent game. More private efforts like this are expected around the country. But to the Bucs, the cause is also personal.

The team’s Chief Operating Officer, Brian Ford, is nominated for the Salute to Service Award. Every year, each team nominates one individual for recognition. Three finalists are finalized through voting by the fans, and then a committee selects a winner, who is announced at the NFL Honors ceremony broadcast during Super Bowl Week.

The fans can vote for him through November 20. Last year, the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle won the honor.

Being a graduate of the 927th Air Refueling Wing Honorary Commander Program, he has a firsthand look at the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. Being with the Buccaneers for 19 years, he has only expanded how he can support the military.

He also helps organize yearly visits to MacDill Air Force Base and presents the General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Award, which honors families that live by the value of service before self.

For all his efforts, Ford was honored with the U.S. Special Operations Command Medal by U.S. Army General Bryan P. Fenton, a prestigious recognition for his significant contributions to the military community.

Even though this year’s celebrations will look smaller, the main goal remains the same: to show respect, love, and gratitude for those who serve and protect the nation. But this isn’t the only time the Bucs have joined hands to salute the armed forces.

The Buccaneers host Military Day, honor the personnel throughout the offseason

Every year during training camp, the Bucs host a private practice, exclusive to active duty military, veteran service members, and their families. The kick-off also has special military tributes, complimentary food, and beverages. After the practice, there is an autograph session with players and coaches.

Apart from that, a week into the training camp, on July 31, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured military personnel in their 2025 training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. The day felt just like a game day. Fans filled the stands to get a preview of The Krewe for the upcoming season. But also to honor the personnel who protect them.

Sarasota native Lee En Chung came to see the new players and said she enjoyed the experience. She even met rookie J. Thomas (#73).

“I got his autograph, so that was exciting,” she said. “It’s nice to see the rookies.”

Another fan, Kari-Jo Koshes from Sarasota, said she wants to see more than just another division win. The team also celebrated Military Day to honor U.S. service members and veterans. Will Bobbitt, another Sarasota resident, said moments like these make him an even bigger fan.

“A lot of our forces were out here. There were so many people. The front office was really involved, too. That was really cool to see. I have a lot of appreciation for them,” he said.

Now, after nine weeks of the regular season, the Buccaneers are set to not just push for a 7-2 lead in the NFC South but also honor the military personnel. It will be an interesting battle between the winners.