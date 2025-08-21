Buccaneers Forced to Make Chris Godwin Decision Hours After Jalen McMillan’s Injury Damages Offense

As September inches closer faster than ever, the Buccaneers face a pivotal moment. HC Todd Bowles and Co. are forced to make a decision that casts a shadow and a glimmer of hope over their offense. Hours after the gut-wrenching scare of Jalen McMillan’s injury, the Buccaneers find themselves compelled to make a critical roster move: activating veteran wideout Chris Godwin off the PUP list and onto the 53-man roster. But it could still be a while before we can see him in action on the gridiron.

The decision was far from routine. It was a strategic necessity, forged by urgency. The Bucs’ offense was at a crossroads, confronting the reality of McMillan’s absence while trying to recalibrate their weaponry with Godwin’s imminent, though cautious, return. As per Adam Schefter’s post on his X handle, the move to take Godwin off the PUP is “only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October as he continues recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in Week 7 vs. the Ravens last season.”

Chris Godwin’s journey back to the active roster is a delicate balancing act. While his return to the field is certainly cause for optimism, it was McMillan’s injury that forced the Bucs’ hand. The team could no longer delay activating Godwin without risking offensive depth and stability. Godwin won’t suit up immediately, though. The goal is to see him on the practice field by October after returning to practice following Week 2. The Bucs are managing expectations carefully, balancing their depth and the nature of Godwin’s return timeline. The $66 million, 3-year extension he signed this offseason underscores just how much Tampa Bay’s offense hinges on his availability and performance.

Before the ankle dislocation sidelined his 2024 campaign, Godwin was en route to a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. Godwin’s return presents the best chance to stabilize a receiving unit that has taken a major hit. While we wait for Godwin to come back with his consistency on the field, the Bucs will now have Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepherd to take on a bigger role. In the meantime, Coach Bowles now has the impending choice of WR3 following McMillan’s absence.

Coaching pivot is impending after Jalen McMillan’s injury

After Jalen McMillan injured his neck and back during the preseason clash with the Steelers, fellow WR Emeka Egbuka offered a promising update. As Egbuka noted, “He’s good. He’s joking more than anybody in the locker room right now. Just to see he’s good and going to make a full recovery, it’s very reassuring.” But for Todd Bowles, this marks a terrible blow to an offensive piece who was coming off a production season and a following impressive offseason.

Talking about the injury, Bowles acknowledged the tough blow on and off the field. “That’s tough from a coaching and a playing standpoint,” Bowles noted. “He was doing so well coming back this summer. He was very polished, gets his routes, and he competes on a daily basis. … it’s a shame because his growth and his potential was off the wall… But, glad it’s not life-threatening, glad he can come back later on. We just have to have guys ready.” With McMillan on the mend and Godwin slated to return in October, the road ahead opens up for other wideouts to step in as a target for Baker Mayfield. Emeka Egbuka has already made some splashes to make his case. But even apart from Egbuka, the ‘next man up’ narrative has more contenders in Tampa Bay.

Sterling Shepard boasts veteran experience and a good sync with Mayfield’s plays. Ryan Miller also makes a strong case for WR3 with his steady hands and blocking skills. Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett received reps in training camp, and there is also the 7th round pick Tez Johnson to bring up the rear. Depth is not an issue. While Godwin and McMillan take their time to recover and return, we now wait to see which receiver will rise up to take McMillan’s spot.