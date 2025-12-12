Buccaneers Legend Takes Public Stance on Todd Bowles After HC’s Expletive Filled Rant on Baker Mayfield & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story The Bucs now fall a half-game behind Carolina (7-6) in the NFC South standings

The team will face the Panthers next week and again in Week 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff hopes now drop to 53%

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ recent loss to the Atlanta Falcons ignited enough rage among the team. Their head coach, Todd Bowles, minced no words while venting out frustration, and his statement was enough to ignite discussions around the league. However, the Buccaneers’ legend Gerald McCoy stood against the pack, making it clear that it wasn’t all the HC’s fault but a result of the team’s disappointing performance overall.

“I already know y’all gonna be upset with me, and that’s fine, but remember I’m a fan just like y’all at this point,” McCoy wrote on X. “I’m frustrated too. But I’ll say this, we can’t just say Todd Bowles Todd Bowles. I know for a fact personally…….. Not just from film, the TB press conference last night was brewing. At some point, we have to say ok, when do we look at the players. People ain’t doing what they are supposed to during the week, and it’s showing in the game. That’s all imma say 🤷🏾‍♂️. Take what you want from that.”

The Buccaneers lost 29–28 to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Despite a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Bucs gave it up late in the game. The Falcons scored the final points on a 43-yard field goal as time expired. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 7–7 on the season and put them behind the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South standings.

The game saw their QB Baker Mayfield throw for 277 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw a crucial interception late that helped set up the Falcons’ comeback. Atlanta’s quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns to score the win.

After the game, the Bucs’ HC called the loss “inexcusable” and used strong words about the team’s effort and focus. His comments included several expletives and a direct challenge to his players to take accountability.

Todd Bowles backs Mike Evans’ current form

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Head Coach Todd Bowles was visibly angry with his team. He called the loss “inexcusable” and urged players to “look in the … mirror,” making clear that the performance was unacceptable.

“You gotta f— care enough where the shit hurts. It gotta f—’ mean something to you. It’s more than a job. It’s your f—’ livelihood,” Bowles said. “You can’t sugarcoat that shit. It was in the f—’ excusable, and there’s no f—’ answer for it. Look in the f—’ mirror.”

Despite his frustration, Bowles specifically backed wide receiver Mike Evans for how he played in the game. Earlier, the Bucs had an 80% chance of going to the playoffs had they secured this crucial win. However, soon after the loss, their playoff hopes dropped to 53%. This means that the team must now win crucial matchups against the Panthers and the Dolphins if they want to make it to the playoffs.

However, the HC also acknowledged those players in the locker room who actually care and put in effort, such as wide receiver, Mike Evans.

“He played winning football. He cares,” Bowles said, as reported by Info News. “He’s one of the guys that cares. He gave his heart. He gave his all.”

Evans had just returned from a broken collarbone and was active for the Falcons game. The game saw him catch six passes for 132 yards, marking his best output of the season. The 32-year-old has 14 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in 2025. However, despite his strong performance, the team experienced a close call defeat, and hence, Bowles’ comments received a firm backing from the Buccaneers legend.