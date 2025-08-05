Buccaneers Make Teddy Bridgewater Move as Todd Bowles Gives Baker Mayfield Injury Update

It started in a high school locker room in Miami and ended with a shot at one more NFL chapter. Teddy Bridgewater has officially stepped down from his head coaching gig at Miami Northwestern High School, telling players he’s leaving to pursue a return to the NFL, per The Palm Beach Post. His message was clear, It’s time. And just hours later on August 5th? He was in Tampa.

The 32-year-old veteran is now visiting the Buccaneers, undergoing a physical and reportedly on the verge of signing. NFL insider Bryant McFadden first broke the visit, while Ari Meirov all but confirmed the deal was done, “That was fast: The #Bucs are hosting QB Teddy Bridgewater on a visit today, where he’s also undergoing a physical and could sign if all goes well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That sequence didn’t happen by accident. This return’s been brewing. Teddy Bridgewater last suited up for the Detroit Lions, where he served as the backup to Jared Goff and even saw playoff action during a brief Goff injury scare. Dan Campbell recently told reporters that he and Bridgewater are still close and talk regularly. But it seems Tampa was quicker to move, and had more immediate need.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And make no mistake, this isn’t just about football. He’s no stranger to reinvention. Once a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2014, Teddy Bridgewater’s career has spanned six teams in 11 seasons, a near career-ending knee injury in 2016, and a second act defined by grace and grit. Now, after a brief but meaningful stint guiding teenagers in Lions, he’s stepping back into the pros, not to take over, but to be ready just in case.

And sometimes, the obvious move is the right one.

Todd Bowles gives major relief on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield missed two straight training camp sessions with what was initially a bit of a mystery. The injury? A bruised hand suffered during a routine drill when he caught a shoulder pad flush. He finished practice, sure. But when the team held him out afterward, the concern was real. Then came the MRI. And, thankfully, no structural damage.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the news Bucs fans were waiting on, Mayfield is expected to return to practice next week, likely on August 12. What looked like a potential problem has turned out to be more precautionary than alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amid all this, the QB room is evolving fast. Teddy Bridgewater has already arrived. In Mayfield’s absence, Kyle Trask has taken over first-team duties and is expected to start the team’s preseason opener against the Titans. “Probably the best he’s looked since we’ve been in camp. One of his better days. He made quicker decisions, got the ball out of his hands, he did some good things,” said Bowles on August 2nd.

Trask, a 2021 second-round pick, has spent years in the shadows, first behind Tom Brady, then behind Mayfield. But with the Bucs signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.787 million after his rookie contract expired, it’s clear the front office still sees value.

Rookie Michael Pratt is taking extra reps too. The seventh-rounder has raw tools but is far from NFL-ready. Even if Mayfield returns in a matter of days, Tampa Bay’s urgency to bring in Teddy Bridgewater reveals the team’s internal calculus. they’re too talented and too invested to leave the quarterback room vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mayfield is still the guy. GM Jason Licht made that crystal clear earlier this offseason, “I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us. The goal is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is and our quarterback for a long time.”

But for a team trying to win now, even a brief injury to the starter can’t be taken lightly. In Tampa Bay, the calendar still reads August, but the alarms are already going off.