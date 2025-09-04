Buccaneers News: All Eyes Quietly Shift to 22YO National Champion Ahead of Falcons Clash

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are fighting for an early edge in the NFC South race, much of the attention is seemingly shifting toward a Buccaneers rookie wide receiver, thanks to a jaw-dropping performance in camp and the preseason. James Yarcho of Locked On Bucs recently admitted that he’s eager to see how the Bucs’ offense stacks up against Atlanta’s defense. However, he says his eyes will stay firmly put on 22-year-old CFP national champion Emeka Egbuka.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Predicting the Falcons will assign cornerback Mike Hughes to cover Egbuka, Yarcho said, “The big matchup that I’m looking for is going to be Emeka Egbuka against Mike Hughes… [Egbuka] played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he won the national championship with Ohio State, and he’s going to have a massive role in this Bucs offense with [Chris] Godwin and [Jalen] McMillan both sidelined.” Citing Hughes’ underwhelming performance against Tampa Bay in the last season, Yarcho added that the September 7 game will give Egbuka a chance to prove himself.

Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has also worked to put Egbuka in a position to succeed, and the rookie wide receiver has already proved his prowess in the past few weeks. One highlight was when quarterback Kyle Trask connected with him on a 21-yard gain during Tampa Bay’s opening drive, and Egbuka registered his first preseason catch. Back in Ohio State, Egbuka ranked second all-time in the school’s history for receiving yardage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In school, Egbuka totaled 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He closed last season with 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. That production explains why the Buccaneers selected him with the No. 19 overall pick. And with Godwin and McMillan sidelined due to injuries, the Bucs will have a chance to have their rookie make an immediate impact. That said, Egbuka has already earned quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s trust, with the latter frequently praising him in interviews.

via Imago May 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Emeka Egbuka 9 talks with media while attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0817308434st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

In a feature with ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Egbuka spoke about his determination to prove that Mayfield’s trust is well-placed. “I think trust is built over time… I think… his trust is going to continue to increase the longer I do my job, and I am where I’m supposed to be on the field, I’m being accountable. And that’s not just for Baker, that’s for the rest of the team,” the Bucs rookie said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After being drafted, one of Egbuka’s first connections was with Mayfield himself, and the two even shared a dinner with both of their families. That bond has only grown stronger, and Mayfield has gone so far as to compare him with one of the best wide receivers in the league.

AD

It would be an understatement to say Baker Mayfield has faith in Emeka Egbuka

During an interview with RG.org, Baker Mayfield compared Emeka Egbuka to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former specifically praised Egbuka’s motor and explained that it reminded him of the Lions’ All-Pro. For Mayfield, who has worked with many receivers throughout his career, that kind of invincible talent is rare.

“Receivers don’t always stay on the ground, run through the catch to get yards after the catch, and he reminds me of Amon-Ra St. Brown in a way, which is obviously high praise. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an absolute stud, but he does a lot of things similar to where he’s always trying to make a big play,” Mayfield said. And Egbuka and St. Brown do share a few similarities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In terms of profiles, the two are pretty close. The Lions wideout is listed at 6’0”, 203 pounds, while Egbuka measures 6’1”, 205 pounds. And both are versatile enough to line up in the slot or outside, giving their offenses valuable flexibility in formation and play design. They also share Big Ten roots, with Egbuka coming out of Ohio State and St. Brown having played at USC before the program’s move into the conference.

With all that being said, the regular season will prove the weight of Mayfield’s statement, as fans will get a closer look at the two receivers’ similarities and dissimilarities when the Bucs and Lions meet in Week 7.