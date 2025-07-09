Buccaneers News: Baker Mayfield Receives Worst Possible Tristan Wirfs Update After Knee Injury

There’s ‘next man up,’ and then there’s ‘please let this not be happening right before Week 1.’ For Baker Mayfield, the latter just became very real. After a bounce-back 2024 season that somehow had the Bucs clawing out rushing yards and playoff hope, everything started with one man: Tristan Wirfs. The All-Pro left tackle was Baker’s blindside protector, his run-game bulldozer, and – oh yeah – one of his closest friends in the locker room. Now? He’s headed to the Physically Unable to Perform list, and the blindside is looking a little well-exposed.

As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times broke the news: “The Bucs will start the season without All Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs…The Bucs scheduled arthroscopic surgery for Wirfs Tuesday, and some additional minor damage was found [in his knee].” And he also wrote, “Will likely miss at least the first couple games of the regular season.” Translation: at least four games. Minimum.

Wirfs had already been wearing a brace during OTAs, trying to tough it out after tweaking the same knee he injured last year. But after Tuesday’s arthroscopic surgery revealed more issues, the Bucs had no choice. They brought in 49ers free agent Charlie Heck as the stopgap. But let’s be real – there’s no replacing Tristan Wirfs. Especially not when your QB’s been dodging defenders like he’s in a backyard game of tag.