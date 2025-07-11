Buccaneers News: Todd Bowles Pressured by Ally After HC Signed Contract Extension

A few years ago, even making the playoffs was deemed a successful season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve done that three times in the last three years. But now? That might not be enough. And that pressure is not just coming from fans or talking heads. It’s showing up in the unlikeliest places, by a former Buc himself. Keyshawn Johnson stepped up, not to hype the team, but to question how far Todd Bowles can take them.

In a recent FS1 segment, Keyshawn Johnson remarked, “Entering his fourth season in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. He went 10-7 last year, making the playoffs. Made the playoffs 3 consecutive years, but he only had one win in those playoffs.” As harsh as it may seem, numbers don’t lie. Bowles has done enough to keep the Bucs competitive, with three straight division titles? It’s nothing to sneeze at.

That Wild Card win in 2022 feels like forever ago, and last year’s loss to Washington? Just more of the same. Fans aren’t asking for perfection; they’re just ready to see this team take that next step when it matters. Division titles are cool and all, but people want Super Bowl wins. Deep runs. A real shot at the big one. And now, with former players chiming in, it’s not just noise anymore; it’s pressure. Johnson’s comments? That was the loudest “we need more” yet. So yes, Bowles is officially on hot season this season.

Bowles has definitely kept the Bucs tough on defence till now. Top 10 in total D in two of the last three seasons. That’s his bread and butter. But offence? Still a very shaky affair. Baker Mayfield had a solid 2024. Over 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. But when it came down to when it actually mattered? The firepower just wasn’t there. Tampa ranked middle of the pack (18th) in red zone efficiency. And in the playoffs? It showed. Just 20 points in the Wild Card loss, and barely any big plays when it really mattered.

And let’s be honest, the NFC South hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet in the last few years. The Bucs have owned it since 2022, but a lot of that came while the Falcons, Saints, and Panthers were busy shuffling through coaches and quarterbacks like a bad game of musical chairs. Now? The rest of the division is waking up. They’re not rolling over anymore. And even the smallest of slip-ups might cost them a playoff spot.

Yes, the fans, and obviously Keyshawn, are on the edge when it comes to Todd Bowles. But the front office? They could not be happier.

The contract extension adds more pressure for Bowles

Just a few weeks before Keyshawn Johnson made this remark, the Bucs actually doubled down on Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht. They gave both multi-year extensions through 2028, basically saying, ‘Yep, these are our guys.‘ Owner Joel Glazer praised him for building a consistent, winning culture. And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, this was more than just a vote of confidence. It was a clear signal that the front office still believes Bowles can take this team to the next level.

The timing of the extension is pretty interesting. It came right after another quick playoff exit. But if it makes you think, are the Bucs’ front office satisfied with a mere playoff berth? Or are they convinced that Bowles is the man to take this team to the next level? Either way, the pressure on Bowles this season? Plummeting. Day by day.

Bowles’s new deal might not be McVay or Belichick-level money, but it’s definitely not chump change either. It puts him comfortably in that ‘we believe in you, now go prove us right‘ tier of NFL head coaches. But let’s be real: big extensions come with big expectations. This isn’t just about keeping the ship steady anymore. It’s about sailing it into January and actually making some noise. No more ‘well, at least we won the division.‘ If Tampa’s going to hand out multi-year deals and talk long-term vision, then Bowles has to deliver more than first-round exits.

But the honeymoon’s over. You don’t hand out multi-year deals and then settle for Wild Card exits. Fans want more than stability. They want firepower. They want January football that actually goes somewhere. If Tampa can’t level up soon, that extension might start feeling a little… awkward.