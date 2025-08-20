Buccaneers to Cut Ties With Shilo Sanders as Todd Bowles Has Only 2 Words For Rookie – Report

Sometimes the NFL gives you just one shot, and sometimes one hit can feel like a shot heard around the league. Hours after his NFL debut with Tampa Bay, Shilo Sanders stood in the Bucs locker room, a rookie with a family legacy weighing on every snap. His stat line? Not a headline-maker. But ask anyone in the building: Sanders brought edge and energy right up to the line of scrimmage, flattening Titans backup Brandon Allen just as the whistle blew. “Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field,” Shilo reflected postgame, a mix of gratitude and unfinished business coloring his words.

Only hardcore Bucs fans and NFL insiders truly knew the pressure building: Todd Bowles had already called the undrafted rookie “hungry, young, and aggressive,” and would describe the coming preseason showdown with the Bills as “very important” for Shilo’s future. After all, cutting a UDFA safety in Todd Bowles’ system isn’t about raw potential; it’s about seizing the few live-rep moments you get. The path is steep, the stakes massive.

Last Saturday, Aug. 16, Sanders’ momentum hit a speed bump in Pittsburgh. Benched in the first half, then called in for third-quarter cleanup duty, he registered two solo tackles. Solid, but in this league, “solid” is often another word for invisible. Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds was blunt: “Sanders looks like a practice squad safety right now and really needs to show up with a big play or two against Buffalo in the preseason finale in order to make his case for inclusion in the 53-man roster.” Bucs coaches may praise his special teams hustle, but NFL cutdowns are brutally binary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The truth is staring Shilo Sanders down in all-caps: final cut day is almost here. So, Shilo has just Saturday, Aug. 23, to show up. That’s the challenge. Sanders has one last shot to push past veterans Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom for the final safety spot. The risk? Waivers. One misstep and he could be out of Tampa, shuffled onto the practice squad if unclaimed. Around the league, the whisper has already turned into consensus—Shilo Sanders is on the outside looking in. Unless, of course, his “do-or-die” audition against the Bills forces a different conclusion in the film room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bowles hasn’t shied away from stating what he sees in Sanders — “hungry, young, and aggressive.” That hunger has to show up now more than ever. His Game 2 outing against Pittsburgh was flat: just two tackles and no real splash plays. Compare that to his preseason debut, when he rattled Brandon Allen with a sideline hit that earned him some attention. Sanders himself admitted that he “left some big hits on the table” and promised to refine his angles and tracking. For him, every snap is survival mode. Even his first NFL jersey went to his mom, Pilar, instead of Deion, because in Shilo’s words, impressing dad is a different level. That kind of honesty cuts through the noise. But honesty won’t save his roster spot. Only plays will.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Family ties add extra weight to Shilo Sanders’ NFL journey

No matter where Shilo lands next, the Sanders name keeps finding ways to shape the NFL narrative. Not every rookie gets to hand his first game jersey to his mother with a national spotlight and a Hall of Fame father critiquing from afar. Deion Sanders, the original “Coach Prime,” watched as his son made and then missed a few big plays, offering a typically sharp-edged verdict: “I wouldn’t accept a jersey unless he grabs multiple interceptions.” Shilo, for his part, leaned into the moment. “I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvement on my angles, on my tracking…” Even as uncertainty looms over his NFL future, the rookie safety continues to exude humility and drive.

Coaches and teammates alike have cited his “toughness” and commitment to “making calls within the defense,” with even Todd Bowles admitting, “He can make plays in the box, and we know he can give us 100% on special teams.” Still, the harsh reality remains: one strong week in May is a memory, not a contract. With one shot left, every snap against Buffalo could be the difference between a professional dream realized and a painful reminder of how thin the margins are for UDFAs navigating a stacked depth chart.

via Imago August 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field, after the Bucs defeat the Tennessee Titans, 29-7, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0830026319st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

That feeling of precariousness… The knowledge that one game’s tape can seal a fate… It is both the agony and the romance of NFL August. “This last week is going to be very important,” Bowles said, capturing the finality that sweeps through every locker room this time of year. For Shilo Sanders, the story hasn’t ended. But the next chapter will either mark the beginning of his NFL journey or the end of Tampa’s experiment with Coach Prime’s son. And for a rookie whose brand has always leaned on perseverance, maybe that uncertainty is all the fuel he needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The competition, however, is real. Tampa Bay could opt to keep just four safeties, a scenario that almost certainly leaves Sanders on the outside. The likeliest outcome? A spot on the practice squad, where Bowles’ respect and Sanders’ name recognition keep him in the building. His résumé in Colorado—137 tackles, a pick-six, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown—proves he can make plays. The only question now is whether he’ll get the chance to do it on Sundays.