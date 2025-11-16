Buccaneers vs Bills Injury Report: Todd Bowles Faces 5 Setbacks as Sean McDermott Waits on 4 Critical Decisions

While head coach Sean McDermott cries for consistency, the Bills locker room is currently hit with multiple injuries. Josh Allen and Co. will enter Highmark Stadium in hopes of improving their 6-3 season to make it to the wild card round. Joining them will be Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers themselves in a similar position, with multiple setbacks for the fixture.

A recent injury report published by the FOX reporter Greg Auman. While the Bills have four names out, this weekend, the Bucs enter without five key players on the roster.

As expected, quarterback Baker Mayfield and his team will not have running back Bucky Irving, who has been out of action since week four. He is currently dealing with a shoulder and a foot injury. Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. will also miss the Bills matchup owing to his fibula injury during the Seahawks game.

Guard Ben Bredeson will also be out, while linebacker Markees Watts will be out with a hand injury. Lastly, Haason Reddick will with an ankle strain, will miss the Week 11 action.

Coach Bowles emphasized what this setback means to the team while adding that it was crucial for the O-line to get healthy towards the end of the season.

“We want those guys to take their time and come back the right way, not rush things. I think that would be a big boost for our offense, Bowles said during Friday’s media interaction. “Like I said, we want those guys to be healthy and want them down the stretch.”

On the other side of the fixture, things are not a lot better for Sean McDermott, with two players already declared out and a handful listed as questionable for the game.

Buffalo Bills Week 11 injury report

During Friday’s practice, cornerback Taron Johnson had limited participation due to his groin injury. He is listed as questionable along with defensive back Cam Lewis, who is struggling with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, linebacker Shaq Thompson had full participation but is listed as questionable. Defensive Tackle TJ Sanders, who was listed on injured reserve, also had full participation on Friday but stands as ‘questionable’ for the Bucs matchup.

Tight End Dalton Kincaid, who was struggling with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, with a shoulder injury, are completely ruled out for Week 11.

Other players such as Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, and Joey Bosa, among others had full participation during the final practice on Friday. However, their game status was not disclosed.

This will be a crucial knockout for both teams, who currently have a 6-3 record each. Coach McDermott’s job could be a lot more difficult Bills if they fail to win. This would all but ensure their 2nd place finish in the division. Meanwhile, the coach Bowles will desperately try to maintain the Bucs’ 6-3 lead in the NFC South division.