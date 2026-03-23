Bucs Star Antoine Winfield Jr’s Fiancée Rescues Woman Hit by a Car, Becomes Unexpected Hero in LA

Essentials Inside The Story While Antoine Winfield Jr. geared up for a big event, it was his partner who stole the moment

Her actions left a lasting impression off-the-field

On the field, things unfold in disappointment for Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ safety Antoine Winfield gave heroic performances on the field in his six-season run at Raymond James Stadium, but recently, it was his fiancée’s turn off the field. Teesa Mpagi went out of her way to help a woman who was injured after a car accident in Los Angeles.

“Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.’s fiancée, Teesa Mpagi, helped a woman hit by a car in front of the friends-and-family bus headed to Saturday’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

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The incident happened when she was on her way to the Fanatics Flag Football game, which took place on March 21, 2026, and featured several former and current NFL players, including the Buccaneers’ safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. She was heading to the stadium to cheer for her partner at the game. However, things took an unexpected turn on the way.

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Seeing a wounded woman lying on the road after being hit by a car, the Bucs star’s fiancée immediately jumped off the bus without a second thought, giving her the required mental and physical support. She also attempted to contact the injured person’s husband and stayed by her side until medical help arrived.

Although she was a primary helper at the scene, she was also joined by the three other women who worked for the EAG Sports, one of the organizers of the Flag football game in LA. Their employees, Alexandra Garcia and Cecilia Macris, lent a helping hand to Winfield’s fiancée, while the company CEO, Denise White, took care of the traffic so the medical help could arrive as early as possible.

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After the ambulance reached the scene, Mpagi reportedly did not just stop there. She accompanied the injured person to the hospital, providing important moral support before her husband could reach her. Mpagi may have won over the fans, but the Bucs star fell short in his own battle on the field.

Antoine Winfield represented Tom Brady’s team in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

The inaugural edition of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic was supposed to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the recent Middle East conflict relocated it to Los Angeles. Led by the GOAT Tom Brady, the tournament also featured Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, and more.

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Antoine Winfield was on Tom Brady’s Founders FFC team, which surprisingly went winless in the tournament. The safety played as a defensive back. Besides Winfield and Brady, the team featured the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Jalen Hurts, and Von Miller, while they were coached by the Broncos‘ HC Sean Payton.

Team USA, featuring the international flag football athletes, won the tournament, remaining unbeaten. Their extensive flag football experience over the NFL stars was certainly the reason they had the upper hand. They even beat Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley’s Wildcats FFC by 39-16.