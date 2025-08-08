Camp Fights: Todd Bowles’ Injured OT Loses It as Bucs–Titans Joint Practice Turns Violent

Remember when John Harbaugh played peacemaker and called for a “clean” joint practice with Shane Steichen earlier this offseason? Everyone praised him for being the adult in the room. And yeah, it was the right call. But come on, where’s the fun in that? Thursday’s Bucs–Titans joint practice gave us just that. It was a full-blown reality show in cleats. And when you take a look a what went down in Todd Bowles‘s camp, you’d remember exactly why you missed football.

How’d it all start? Titans star Jeffery Simmons lined up across from Bucs guard Cody Mauch in a one-on-one drill. Pretty routine, right until Mauch flat-out tossed Simmons like a rag doll. Seriously, the 300-pound Pro Bowler got sent flying, and that was all it took.

However, it didn’t end there. It was time for round two. About an hour later, during a team period, Bucs rookie Bucky Irving got lit up on a tackle that crossed the “it’s just practice” line. That was it. Both sidelines emptied like it was a playoff brawl. And right in the middle of the chaos? None other than Tristan Wirfs (on crutches, mind you), swinging himself into the fray, yelling, “What are you crying about?!” like it was the fourth quarter of a rivalry game.

You get why Wirfs went off. The man is pretty much the emotional core of Tampa‘s offensive line. Even stuck on crutches, the four-time Pro Bowler made it loud and clear: this unit doesn’t stand by and spectate. They ride together. The man is all in, even with clutches.

And Baker Mayfield? He didn’t seem to hate it. He wasn’t fazed one bit. Actually, he might’ve loved it. Called the whole dust-up “fun,” and doubled down with that trademark mentality: “We’re not going to back down… we’ll finish it.” But even amid the chaos, he couldn’t help cracking a grin at Wirfs: “He needs to stay his ass on the sideline with those crutches.” And Tampa Bay? They channelled that anger.

How Todd Bowles and the Bucs reset the energy

Once the smoke settled from the Bucs–Titans throwdown, Tampa didn’t ‘relax’. They flipped the switch. Almost like it was ripped from a movie script, Haason Reddick stepped up in the next chapter and picked off Cam Ward during a high-pressure two-minute drill.

Just like that, the energy turned from mayhem to momentum. “He made a great play to get us off the field,” Coach Todd Bowles said afterwards. “Possibly saved us points.” That flip from chaos to locked-in focus? It echoed. After Reddick’s interception, the crowd couldn’t help but break out a “TAMPA! BAY!” chant.

That scuffle was pretty much a snapshot of how Todd Bowles runs this team. Cool under pressure, clear in his message. “Nobody wants a fight… but if it’s hot and you’ve got pads on, it’s gonna happen. Welcome to training camp,” he said. It wasn’t about the brawl; it’s about what came next. That’s the tone he’s setting.

It’s important to note how these joint practices brawls have become a rite of the summer. Just look at the Patriots and Commanders, or Ravens and Colts (yeah, despite John Harbaugh’s explicit expectations). And honestly? We all love that. It’s all fair as long as no one’s out there getting injured.