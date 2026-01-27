Buccaneers Coach Shares Strong Message on Baker Mayfield Amid Feud With Kevin Stefanski

Amid a revived feud between Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski, the Buccaneers‘ new OC delivered a strong public message that added fuel to the ongoing NFL debate over respect and success.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers writer Brianna Dix shared Zac Robinson’s comments on X from his recent media conference, where he praised Baker Mayfield’s impact and confidence as Tampa Bay’s quarterback.

“When you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win every Sunday,” the tweet read. Robinson added, “Probably the best in the league throwing on the run.”

Those words reflect what Mayfield has shown in Tampa Bay, using his mobility to extend plays and deliver accurate throws outside the pocket. His ability to stay calm under pressure has helped the Buccaneers’ offense stay aggressive, especially in key moments.

Stay tuned, as the story is still developing…