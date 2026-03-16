Condolences Pour In as Ex-NFL & Buccaneers Player Dies at 33 Amid Health Concerns

Essentials Inside The Story The football community is mourning the sudden loss of former NFL player

He eventually stepped away from the game early after raising concerns about serious issues

Many remembered him as a teammate whose impact went far beyond the field

Coaches and commentators often call football a battle in the trenches. Players say that, too. But for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cameron Ontko, that cliché hit close to home. Back in 2016, his brother, Connor, was stationed with the US National Guard in Jordan, near the Syrian border. It was an emotionally tough Easter weekend for Cameron, who was with the BC Lions (CFL) back then, and found himself repeatedly thinking about his brother.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, he tried to have a productive offseason training. Despite all the hard work, his football career was not one to last long. At the age of 26 (2018), he walked away from football, mentioning his mental and physical health as the reason. The man who found enough strength to leave the sport behind passed away on March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Brenda Boulton, said that an ulcer was the cause of death. He was only 33.

“I really appreciate all your messages, phone calls about my precious son Cameron Ontko, who passed away early Saturday morning from a ruptured ulcer,” Boulton wrote on Facebook. “Until then, I will be sharing some posts from his brothers, sisters, and friends. I have more details about the arrangements, hopefully by tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His brother, Connor, too, shared a post on social media: “Cam passed away Saturday. He joins my father, David Ontko, and a friend who was like a father to me, Jack Squirek.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was David Ontko and Brenda Boulton’s son, had one brother, Connor, and two sisters, Kayla and Gina. While no further details are available about Cameron’s health in recent days, his concerns date back to his retirement. Back in 2018, in a now-unavailable tweet, he shared the link to a piece of work by Hamilton Spectator reporter Steve Buist. The article mentioned how the brains of several former CFL players were tested to examine the long-term effects of concussions and head injuries.

“The disturbing differences found between the players and controls throughout the various forms of testing suggest strong evidence of a link between football, repeated hits to the head and long-term effects on the brain,” the story read. “The findings raise very serious concerns about the future health prospects of former football players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the CFL never acknowledged a connection between football and brain injuries. Then Commissioner Randy Ambrosie mentioned that research linking football to brain injuries was inconclusive at best.

Over the years, growing concern around Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, often called CTE, has forced difficult conversations across the sport, including in the NFL. The disease is progressive and devastating, linked to repeated head trauma and discovered only after a player’s life has ended. Ontko shared that research because he cared about the community and the players who followed the same path he once did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ontko briefly pursued an NFL career with the Buccaneers. After going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, he attended the team’s rookie minicamp along with quarterback Jameis Winston. However, he did not secure a spot on the roster or practice squad. Following this, Ontko continued his football career in the CFL. He played there for three seasons for various teams such as the Calgary Stampeders, BC Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 29 games.

John Murphy, who worked in Saskatchewan’s personnel department during Ontko’s time with the team, shared his condolences upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very sad to hear of the passing of (Ontko),” wrote John Murphy. “From Cal Poly to NFL and CFL, met him several times along his path to pro football. Great guy, energizer bunny-type personality and on the field, just praying for everyone that knew Cam and his friends and family.”

The football community sends prayers to Cameron Ontko’s family

Besides NFL fans, the CFL community also shared messages of sympathy. James Yurichuk, who also played for the BC Lions, reacted to the news. He and Cameron Ontko were on the same team in different seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sad to hear this news. Condolences to the family,” Yurichuk wrote on X.

Similarly, former CFL offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye also shared a heartfelt message. Olafioye and Ontko played together during the 2016 CFL season with the BC Lions. His message clearly reflects the kind of teammate Ontko was and the impact he had on those around him, both on and off the field.

“Wow 😔 My condolences and prayers to his family,” Olafioye posted on X. “Cam was a great teammate and a great person. Love you brother!!! RIH”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also played football at Cal Poly. His alma mater wrote about him:

“Cal Poly mourns the loss of former linebacker Cameron Ontko. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates.”

Cameron Ontko, along with Nick Dzubnar, were Cal Poly standouts. During the 2014 season, Dzubnar served as the captain and the heartbeat of the unit, patrolling the middle as a relentless tackling machine for the Mustangs. Right beside him was Ontko, a Wisconsin transfer. His physical style made him an intimidating presence on the field. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Ontko racked up more than 100 tackles that year, a performance strong enough to earn him first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Ontko’s collegiate football journey began at the University of Wisconsin. In 2012, he moved to California Polytechnic State University. No wonder the football world was sad to lose one of its own.

“Dang, that’s horrible. Condolences to the family,” a fan wrote.

Frank Beltre, a former defensive lineman who spent time in both the NFL and CFL, also shared his thoughts.

“This is sad to see,” Beltre wrote on X, “Cam was a great special team player. Loved the way he approached the game.”

During his high school years, he recorded 215 tackles, 3,100 rushing yards, and 3,600 all-purpose yards in his career at Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was named second-team all-state, first-team all-district, and team MVP.

Without a doubt, despite his short professional playing career, Ontko made a lasting impact on many individuals. From his college success at Cal Poly to his passion for professional football that took him from the NFL to the CFL, Ontko followed his passion.

Rest in peace, Mr. Ontko.