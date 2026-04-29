Congratulations Pour in from Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson & Others as Baker Mayfield Welcomes New Family Member

Essentials Inside The Story Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and wife Emily welcome a second child

The couple officially shared the new family pictures with fans on April 28

The Mayfields are now a family of four plus their dog, Fergus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, first shared the news of their second child’s arrival on April 22, with a picture of their baby’s feet, adding that they are now a family of four. Now, after almost two weeks of build-up, the couple has finally shared pictures of the family on social media.

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“Pinch me💗🩵 @bakermayfield,” posted Emily Mayfield on Instagram, as a caption to the carousel of pictures.

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Emily Mayfield’s IG post includes three pictures of their family. The first one is a beautiful black-and-white image capturing the joyful moment at the Mayfield house. The quarterback is holding their elder daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, on his lap, while Emily holds their newborn baby, Maverick Thorne Mayfield, in a perfect embrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The second one is another family picture, but this time it is a colored shot and also includes the couple’s pet dog, Fergus. As for the third one, it is a picture of Mayfield and Kova lying together. In addition to these new family pictures, Emily actively shares glimpses of her family via social media, and was also active online during her pregnancy.

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The couple announced their second pregnancy in November 2025 with adorable pictures captured in a fun picnic setup as they revealed the gender of their child. Baby Kova was wearing a pretty baby pink co-ord set with ‘Big Sis’ written across the top and held the sonogram pictures in her tiny hands.

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Emily captioned the post, “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier💙,” and included her and Baker holding champagne glasses filled with cake and blue filling, confirming that they were expecting a baby boy. The pictures also highlighted the excitement they felt after realizing Kova would be a big sis to a baby brother.

The Heisman Trophy winner and Emily first became parents in April 2024, after tying the knot in 2019. Initially, it was the Irish Setter Goldendoodle, Fergus, who joined the Mayfield household in March 2023. And now, there are four people and a furry friend living together in their house on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida.

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The NFL world congratulates Baker Mayfield and his family

Watching quarterback Baker Mayfield become a father for the second time, fans could not contain themselves from being a part of the joy. Soon after the first snap went live, they commented on the post, showing their love for the latest addition to the Buccaneers family. Likewise, several NFL entities also joined the party on Instagram.

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“Congrats guys!!!” commented Erin Andrews. The NFL on FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews was one of the first people to congratulate the couple. She has interviewed the QB on multiple occasions, but this time, it’s different. There is no game pressure, but joy. Besides Andrews, her co-host, Charissa Thompson, also commented, “Ahhhhh!!!!! So many congrats 🤍.”

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s wife, Hillary Trubisky, also commented, “Obsessed 🥹🩵💕” on Emily’s family pictures. Hillary has been closely following Emily since she is also pregnant with her and Mitchell’s second child, so any tips from the mother of two are always welcome.

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Besides friends and family, the official page of the Heisman Trophy also dropped a “Congratulations!!❤️” on the quarterback’s recent family pictures.

Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy while representing the University of Oklahoma. Despite it being a great achievement, the happiness is nowhere near that of becoming a father.