Emeka Egbuka Breaks Silence After Buccaneers Duped by Fake Account Dismissing CTE

Essentials Inside The Story Buccaneers tagged fake NFL player account for months

Imposter post questioning CTE forces Tampa Bay to publicly distance itself

NFLPA scrutiny grows as CTE debate resurfaces after multiple player tragedies

For nearly a year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged the wrong man 58 times, and nobody noticed. It took a four-word post in Emeka Egbuka’s name, dismissing one of football’s most serious health crises, to finally blow the whole thing open.

“For anyone wondering, I haven’t had Twitter since High School,” Egbuka shared on an Instagram story. “That account on X isn’t me 😂”

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No press conference, no PR-polished statement, just a black screen and these two sentences. That was all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver needed to cut through a week of chaos ignited by an imposter account that had fooled his own franchise.

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The account @EgbukaEmeka had operated in near-total silence since Tampa Bay selected Egbuka 9th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Reports also indicate that there had been only 33 retweets made from that account, just enough to appear credible, while the Bucs kept tagging it without verification. FOS reports that the Bucs’ social media team had simply been “duped.”

Imago Emeka Egbuka, Source: Instagram @emeka.egbuka

The story came to light on Wednesday, March 11, when the account posted a question.

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“Is CTE even real? 🤔” read the post.

Tampa Bay was forced to respond publicly, distancing the organization from both the account and its inflammatory take on a disease that has reshaped how people think about football.

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“The below account is neither owned nor operated by Emeka Egbuka,” the Buccaneers Communications account announced on X. “It is in no way affiliated with Emeka or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

X suspended the account shortly after for violating platform guidelines. But the structural problem remained. X’s blue checkmark confirms only a paid subscription, not a real identity.

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The Emeka Egbuka mix-up may have embarrassed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was hardly the first time the NFL world had been fooled. Years earlier, a fake account posing as former Patriots running back Corey Dillon managed to trick multiple fans and even NFL players.

The NFLPA’s official account had also been following Egbuka’s X account, a detail that widened the embarrassment beyond Tampa Bay’s walls. The account also highlighted how users can exploit verification gaps across the league’s own ecosystem.

Emeka Egbuka’s imposter’s four-word post had hit hard because it didn’t land in a vacuum. CTE is no longer a fringe NFL conversation, it’s a reckoning the league keeps trying to outrun.

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The NFL’s unfinished CTE conversation

By November 2025, nine active/former NFL stars under the age of 48 had passed away. Out of them, seven were through self-harm. Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson took his life in September after telling those around him he believed he had CTE.

24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland also took his life, renewing urgent questions about the league’s duty of care.

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The numbers behind those tragedies are staggering. In a report from three years ago, Boston University researchers found CTE in 345 of 376 former NFL player brains they studied, a 91.7% rate.

Those meant to protect the players have faced sharp criticism because of this. An NFLPA-funded Harvard study drew backlash in February 2026 for suggesting that “awareness” of CTE, not the condition itself, may partly drive rising player incidents. University of Maryland professor emeritus and NFL widow Eleanor M. Perfetto made her frustrations with the study very clear.

“As a scientist, I am disgusted.” Perfetto wrote. “As an NFL widow who witnessed unimaginable suffering, I am furious.”

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She also went a step further, calling out the NFLPA.

“The NFLPA needs to get its house in order. These kinds of studies bring us no closer to diagnosing (before death) or treating CTE, or helping families navigate life with CTE, including suicide prevention,” she wrote. “Instead, the funds are being used to produce a narrative that diverts attention from a major public health issue and discourages the press from covering it.”

Sports journalist Dave Zirin also called out the NFL’s media partners in November last year, noting the lack of media coverage around player mental health. The NFLPA, when approached for comment, had reportedly issued only a generic mental health statement, declining to address CTE directly.

The latest tragedy involved Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Johnson, who passed away in February. While his death is still under investigation, authorities have noted it appears to be a self-inflicted gu***ot wound. Johnson’s passing also sparked several NFL veterans, like former Los Angeles Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko, to speak out against how the league looks at mental health.

The Emeka Egbuka saga started as social media negligence and became a mirror. For Egbuka, two Instagram sentences were enough to close the chapter. But for the players navigating the quiet fear of CTE, the question was never really about a fake account. That account is gone, but the conversation it started isn’t.