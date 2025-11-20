Emily Mayfield Had No Words for Baker Mayfield’s Hilarious Reaction on New Family Member

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily are expecting their second child, a boy, this April. And Mayfield has been candid about the excitement and unpredictability that come with raising kids. He seems to be handling it with a lot of grace and also a bit of humor that almost left his wife completely speechless.

He had a supportive and yet hilarious response when asked about whether he hopes his son will follow in his footsteps to become a football player. Emily reshared the clip of her husband’s response on her Instagram story with no comments.

“Everyone is like, ‘Are you going to let him play football?’ Do whatever you want. My parents didn’t want me to play football at a certain point,” Mayfield said in the interview. “When your kid wants to do something, just encourage them to do whatever they want to do. I’m going to have a little s—head on my hands. It’s karma.”

Perhaps the QB gave a tough time to his parent during his own childhood, and this question made him think of that. But it seems he hinted at the time when he had to explain his dreams and passion for football to his parents. Mayfield’s mother, Gina Mayfield, once shared in an interview how he suddenly went from watching Saturday cartoons to ESPN.

Imago March 20, 2023, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback Baker Mayfield during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20230320_zan_s70_002 Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

“Baker is sitting in our TV chair one Saturday morning, and comes into the kitchen and said, ‘I’m going to watch ESPN from now on.’” she told Tulsa World. “He started doing that, and that’s where he learned his baseball stance. He kind of taught himself.”

And this was the beginning of his passion for sports, starting with baseball, before eventually shifting his focus to football.

Mayfield also went through a transition after becoming a father for the first time. The QB and his wife welcomed their first child, Kova Jade Mayfield, on April 9, 2024, and he has often shared how the birth of his daughter changed him for the better.

“As soon as I saw her, I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s got me wrapped around her finger,’ ” Baker said. “The protective instincts come out, and you now realize what the priorities are.”

He is a doting father to his daughter, and his comment, even though hilarious, shows that he wants to be a super supportive father to his kids. And he may have gotten that from his parents.

Even though he shared that his parents weren’t initially fond of the idea of him playing football, his father, James Mayfield, took a stand for him when Texas refused to take Mayfield as they already had five quarterbacks.

“I said, ‘Tell [Texas coach] Mack [Brown] he has five scholarship players that couldn’t play for Lake Travis,” James shared. “As it turned out, I was right. All five of those guys crashed and burned.”

Mayfield knows that parenthood comes with a share of challenges as well as heartwarming moments such as these. And he is embracing it with love.

Emily and Baker Mayfield prep for baby No. 2

Mayfield and his wife decided to share the news with their fans through a mutual Instagram post. The carousel IG post began with a wholesome picture of their daughter wearing a pink T-shirt that read the words “Big Sis.”

The next few slides showed the couple smiling for the camera. They also held a cake with blue filling that hinted they were expecting a baby boy. “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier,” the caption read.

During a recent interview, Mayfield revealed that they chose to keep the gender reveal party private, celebrating only with close family and friends. Their dog, Fergus, was also right by their side for the special day. He was also present during their first pregnancy.

Back then, Emily tied a “Big Brother Fergus” bandana around their dog’s neck to break the news to Baker, but he hilariously misunderstood and thought they were getting another dog.

Cut to the present, the couple is excited and ready to welcome the newest member of their family. And whether Baker’s kids choose sports or a different career, we know he is going to be supportive of their dreams.