Emily Mayfield Left Without Words After Baker Mayfield’s Personal Announcement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, have quietly built a reputation for giving back. From scholarships to holiday drives, their foundation has touched lives across the community. But this week, a surprise announcement from Baker turned the spotlight on them, and left Emily responding with nothing but hearts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 13, Baker Mayfield announced through a collaborative Instagram post that he and Emily had been named “Family Philanthropist of the Year” by Tampa Bay Business and Wealth magazine.

Emily responded to the post with a simple but expressive comment: “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” Her comment was later pinned under the post. While Emily did not have words to express her emotions, those red heart emojis said everything about how deeply she appreciated the recognition. However, the post that Emily reacted to also carried a strong message about gratitude and purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker Mayfield’s Instagram post carried a heartfelt message to Tampa Bay. As the magazine honored him and his wife for their role in uplifting the community, the couple made sure to express their gratitude to the city that continues to inspire them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation (@bemayfieldfoundation) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Tampa Bay, this one’s for you ✨,” stated the caption of Baker’s Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being named Family Philanthropist of the Year by @tbbwmag is especially meaningful because you are the reason we do what we do. We’re proud to serve a community defined by strength, generosity, and true Tampa Bay spirit. Thank you for believing in our mission and inspiring us to keep giving back. We are just getting started 💙🤍”

The post ended with a promise that the couple is “just getting started,” and that makes one wonder – what might they take on next?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The photo attached to Baker Mayfield’s post was equally heartwarming.

Baker and Emily stood together, smiling widely, wearing matching athletic-style shirts. The Bucs’ QB also wore a “Tampa Bay” cap. The image made their connection to the city feel genuine. Text on the photo further reads: “Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation – WINNER – Philanthropist of the Year.”

Fans quickly filled the comments on Baker Mayfield’s post with congratulations. And honestly, it’s hard not to admire the consistency of their efforts. The couple’s philanthropic work has earned them widespread appreciation in their community.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s so special about Baker Mayfield’s Foundation?

The mission statement of the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation is simple and powerful:

“We provide programs, scholarships, and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life’s challenges in order to be the best version of themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last December, Baker Mayfield took a big step with the Foundation as they delivered meals and gifts to nearly 100 children. It was through the Baker and Emily’s annual “Passing the Joy” holiday initiative.

Emily even shared that the children would receive gift cards from the Foundation so they could “pass the joy” forward. Isn’t that a beautiful way to teach generosity?

This year, though, the Bucs’ quarterback expanded the impact of his Foundation. Baker and Emily introduced the Walk-On Scholarship program to support walk-on student-athletes. They awarded two scholarships worth $10,000 each to sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate students who compete as walk-ons. And that’s a big deal!

Walk-ons often fight for a chance just to stay on the roster without the financial support that scholarship athletes receive. Just last month, the foundation named Charles Emanuel III, a Florida Gators edge rusher, as the second recipient of the 2025 scholarship.

In his application, Emanuel wrote:

“Resilience does not just show up when things go wrong.”

This message echoed Baker Mayfield’s own journey. From being a walk-on, he went on to become a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick in the NFL.

No wonder the foundation highlights values like “resilient”, “strong”, and “successful”. Their initiatives have helped families, students, and neighborhoods – and they’ve encouraged others to give back too.