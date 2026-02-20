Florida Senate Announces Decision on Teddy Bridgewater Act After NFL QB Was Suspended for Helping Students

September 15, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER 10 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Buccaneers on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won, 20:19. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20250915_zap_c201_121 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

September 15, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER 10 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Buccaneers on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won, 20:19. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20250915_zap_c201_121 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

What started as a suspension for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for his generosity has led to a positive change in Florida. He may have shown limited action serving as Baker Mayfield’s backup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Teddy’s work at his alma mater spoke volumes. The simple act of supporting his student-athletes struck a chord with lawmakers, prompting them to put his name on a pivotal bill in the Florida Senate.

“In Tallahassee today, the Senate unanimously passed the so-called Teddy Bridgewater bill, which would allow head coaches of high school teams to use personal funds to help their players financially as long as they report what they spend,” WPLG Local 10 reported on Thursday. “Senate Bill 178 was in response to the suspension of Bridgewater from coaching Miami Northwestern High School back in 2024.”

On Thursday, the Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 178, widely known as the Teddy Bridgewater Act. Sponsored by Senator Shevrin Jones and passed without dissent, the bill would allow high school head coaches to spend up to $15,000 annually from their funds to assist their players financially. The law would cover basic needs such as food, transportation, and medical recovery costs.

Supporters of the bill argued that these are basic forms of help that many young athletes rely on. Meanwhile, the move came two years after Teddy Bridgewater faced suspension by the Florida High School Athletic Association. He had to sit out the 2025 academic year at Miami Northwestern High School. The reason?

He provided his students with some benefits, an act that wasn’t permissible at the time. The bill in focus now heads to the Florida House of Representatives before getting the final stamp of approval from Governor Ron DeSantis. Jones explained why he backed the bill, stating that coaches often serve as mentors and trusted adults in students’ lives.

“They should be able to help those student athletes with things like getting home safely after practice,” he told CBS News Miami. “They should be able to help them with food if they have not eaten. Those are good-faith tactics that I believe should be allowed.”

Imago December 19, 2017 – St. Paul, Minnesota, USA – United States – Teddy Bridgewater and his girlfriend Erika Cardona are promoting their new children s book, Little Bear Teddy, Big Dreams Come True. ¢rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com St. Paul USA – United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm42_ 20171219_zaf_m42_003 Copyright: xRichardxTsong-Taatariix

Meanwhile, Bridgewater defended his actions with a simple explanation that moved the locals.

Teddy Bridgewater explains his decision to support high schoolers

After his NFL retirement in February 2024, Teddy Bridgewater took on the coaching role at Miami Northwestern High School. The QB led his team to a Florida Class 3A state championship in his very first year. They finished 12-2 in the regular season, making the postseason with relative ease. Bridgewater’s impressive leadership earned him Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year honors.

But amid expectations for an even stronger season in 2025, his July suspension barred him from returning to the sidelines. In a social media post, the Buccaneers signal caller disclosed he had been spending about $700 per week on Uber rides for his players. He paid a total of around $27,000 on transportation, team gear, meals, and recovery costs.

Additionally, he urged the local community to donate to the school’s football program in the same post. The player explained that his support stemmed from a parental mindset.

“I’m protective, and I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater said in 2025. “And when I decided to coach, those players became my sons. And I wanted to make sure that I just protected them in the best way that I can…Miami Northwestern [high school] is in a tough neighborhood, and sometimes things can happen when the kids are walking home, and things like that. So I was just trying to protect them and give them a ride home instead of having to take those dangerous walks.”

Following the championship season, Bridgewater briefly returned to the NFL with the Detroit Lions. The Buccaneers later pulled him out of retirement again last year. He made four appearances, throwing for 62 yards and completing 53.3% of his passes. While his coaching suspension expires this summer, it remains uncertain whether he will return to Northwestern.