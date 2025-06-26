Buccaneers GM Admits Draft Bias for 5X National Champ College as Lavonte David’s Secret Signing Surfaces

Twelve years, one team. That’s how long Jason Licht has been steering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as general manager, a rarity in today’s NFL, where job security can vanish in a single losing streak. “I think I’m fifth longest-tenured,” Licht said, humbly estimating his spot. He’s right behind pillars like Mickey Loomis, Howie Roseman, Les Snead, and, of course, Jerry Jones, who’s practically welded to his seat in Dallas. All these years, one city remained in his heart: Nebraska.

Here’s where Licht’s story gets an interesting twist. He didn’t study sports management or business like many execs today. He majored in biology and pre-med, with plans to be a small-town doctor. “I probably did the world a favor by not being a doctor,” he joked during the June 25 episode of Field Talk Podcast.

By junior year at Nebraska, it hit him. Med school wasn’t the dream. Football still was. But how do you go from watching tape in college to running draft boards in April? “I had no idea how to become a scout. I just knew I wanted to be one.” The experience of playing for the Cornhuskers helped him.

They even won 5 national titles between 1970 and 1997. Despite the years, Licht never lost his Nebraska loyalty. He still smiles when drafting or signing Cornhuskers like Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David. “My dad passed in 2019, but he used to get so excited anytime we had a Nebraska guy,” Licht shared.

When the Bucs drafted Nebraska WR Kenny Bell in 2015, GM Jason Licht joked the pick had his scouting team’s blessing and his father Ron’s. A Huskers season-ticket holder since 1962, Ron received a signed No. 80 jersey from Bell with the note, “To the Real Mr. Licht!”

Bell also donated another to Licht’s sister for her daughter’s volleyball fundraiser. “We fell in love with him,” Ron said. “Great character, made unbelievable plays.” That Nebraska-Tampa connection, which also includes Lavonte David, runs deep and has quietly built a Midwest fanbase in Bucs colors. But Licht isn’t drafting Nebraska players to appease fans or family.

He drafts them because they embody what he values on tough NFL nights. It’s a formula that’s paid dividends. He doesn’t separate family from fandom, every Husker signing is a win for Tampa’s locker room and the Licht household.

Lavonte David – Jason Licht’s biggest Nebraska signing

The biggest signing he ever made from Nebraska was LB Lavonte David. But Licht saw the person first. An athletic and competitive player, it was like a cherry on top of their Nebraska connection. Drafted in 2012, David predates Licht’s GM tenure. But keeping him? That’s been one of Licht’s most meaningful decisions.

Fast-forward to today, through 2024, he’s appeared in 198 games, totaling 1,602 tackles, 39 sacks, 31 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries, 70 defended passes, and 13 interceptions. He is arguably the best cover linebacker to have ever played the game. On top of his explosive performances, this secret Nebraska connection has kept him at the Bucs.

“Now my mom comes to all the Bucs games. The only jerseys she has are the Nebraska players. She rocks a Lavonte jersey almost every week.” Jason Licht added. If Lavonte ever has an incentive clause tied to fan jersey sales, they may want to check the source.

Following his one‑year, $9 million extension in March 2025, GM Jason Licht called David “the poster child. He is the one that we look for every year. He is the standard.” Selected to the First-team All-Pro in 2013, Pro Bowl in 2015, plus three All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl ring in 2020, David anchors Tampa’s defense. And using his connections in Nebraska, Licht is quietly keeping a path open for more hard-working players.