Buccaneers GM Hurled Expletive, Claims Fan Who Abused Baker Mayfield and Co. After Loss to Browns

Frustration boiled over at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, and this time it wasn’t a player who snapped. As the Buccaneers stumbled to a 23-19 defeat against Cleveland, an agitated fan, who was unloading his frustration as the players headed back to the tunnel post-game, claimed that general manager Jason Licht hit back with an expletive-laden response.

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“I let every single member of the Buccaneers organization know how I felt about that loss,” wrote the fan who goes by “King Contrarian” posted on X. “Jason Licht was the first to walk down, and I screamed, “You don’t know what the f**k you’re doing!!!” and then her mouthed “f**k you” right back to me. Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles, we’re not spared from my wrath.”

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Sunday’s loss to Cleveland ended up being about more than just the final score. That moment between Licht and the fan, as the latter claimed, happened right in the middle of the postgame chaos. Though Licht’s response was not caught on camera, the one-minute, 52-second video showed the fan criticizing every Bucs player who passed him, including shouting at QB Baker Mayfield: “You f****** suck.”

Tampa Bay is now 0-2, and both losses have come against Ohio teams. First it was Cincinnati, who beat them 33-27 on the road in Week 1. Then came Sunday’s 23-19 heartbreaker at home against the Browns, a game the Bucs had every chance to win.

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Mayfield didn’t shy away from the tough stuff afterward. He pointed to red zone struggles, costly negative plays, and drives that never finished.

“Frustrated because it’s close,” he admitted. “We’re moving the ball at times, and then just shooting ourselves in the foot. So, that makes it more frustrating when you know you’re right there. Our group is more than capable of handling stuff like this, but we [have to] really be self-critical, look at the tape, get stuff fixed, and [we] just can’t keep making the same mistakes over and over.”

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There’s some irony in Mayfield facing Cleveland at all, considering the Browns drafted him first overall back in 2018 before shipping him out in the Deshaun Watson trade. He bounced around after that, landing briefly in Carolina and Los Angeles, before finally finding stability in Tampa Bay, where he has just signed a three-year, $165 million extension.

Sunday’s game had a weird twist. Tampa Bay was driving for the go-ahead score when a two-hour lightning delay stopped play. After the break, Cleveland’s defense held strong. By then, the Browns were already ahead 23-19 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Watson to Blake Whiteheart.

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With 3:44 left, the Bucs got the ball back in great field position after a 48-yard kickoff return by Kameron Johnson. Bucky Irving ran well early in the drive, but once the delay ended, the offense couldn’t finish the job near the goal line.

Mayfield’s fourth-and-10 pass to Emeka Egbuka in the end zone was just out of reach, sealing the win for the Browns (1-1).

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That kind of finish, agonizingly dropping Tampa Bay to 0-2, has already sparked chatter about head coach Todd Bowles’ job security. But the coach didn’t sound rattled addressing it.

“We’ve dealt with adversity before,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “This is an adverse situation again, first time at the beginning of the season, but we’re 0-2 right now. We’ve got to pull ourselves up by our boots, and we’ve got to win. We’re going to come out, we’re going to correct our mistakes, and we’ve got to get going.”

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When asked whether the long weather delay or the quick 10-minute warm-up before resumption threw off the Bucs’ rhythm on that final drive, Bowles wasn’t buying it as an excuse.

“(The Browns) were doing the same thing. That’s not an excuse,” Bowles said. “We were ready to play. We came out, we warmed up, we had 10, they had 10. We’ve got to go out and make plays.”

The Bucs will need to turn things around fast before the frustration boiling over off the field starts to define the season.