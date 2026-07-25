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“He Was Arrested”: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Couldn’t Believe QB’s Past After Being Told He Was ‘Totally Chill’

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 25, 2026 | 9:39 AM EDT

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“He Was Arrested”: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Couldn’t Believe QB’s Past After Being Told He Was ‘Totally Chill’

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 25, 2026 | 9:39 AM EDT

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Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson have been married for six years now and are parents to two beautiful children: a girl, Kova Jade Mayfield (born in April 2024), and a boy, Maverick Thorne Mayfield (born in April 2026). But before this relationship and family could even begin, Wilkinson was quite skeptical about Mayfield due to his controversial antics.

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“I also knew nothing about Baker,” said Wilkinson in the latest season of Quarterback on Netflix. “And when Patrick, the guy who said, ‘Just Google him, you’ll be able to see tons of stuff,’ [He’s totally chill]. Patrick was hoping I was going to see that he won the Heisman and that he’s this great stand-up guy. And when I Googled him, I saw that he got arrested in Arkansas… I saw that he did some very profane things on the sideline of the Kansas game… I mean, he stuck the flag in the middle of Ohio State. It was like the top five headlines were not favorable.”

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The couple reportedly started dating in December 2017, and the incidents Emily Wilkinson referred to took place within a year before they started dating. First off was the Arkansas Arrest. Baker Mayfield was playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, early in the morning of February 25, 2017, Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, facing misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing, and resisting arrest.

What happened that night, according to reports, was that an officer who was on Dickson Street near Fayetteville was taking a statement regarding an assault and battery report. According to ESPN, the person who flagged the officer was yelling at Mayfield, who was on the scene. But when the officer asked him to stay put so he could take a formal statement, Mayfield became uncooperative, shouting profanities and creating a public scene. He then even reportedly attempted to flee from the chase. However, the police officer chased him down and arrested him.

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Meanwhile, the second incident was during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, on November 28, 2017. Baker Mayfield was a probable Heisman Trophy winner that season, while he and the Sooners boasted a record of 9-1 heading into the Jayhawks game. However, the hosts entered the field with a hostile demeanor.

The Kansas players refused to shake hands with Mayfield first. Then later, defenders got visibly physical with the Sooners QB by constantly hitting and tackling him. Yet, Mayfield stood his ground and gave his team a 28-3 lead in the third quarter. Just moments later, Mayfield took off his helmet on the sideline. And then, looked directly across the field at the Kansas bench, aggressively grabbed his crotch, and repeatedly screamed “F**k you!”

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This entire fiasco was caught on national television and even reached his wife, Emily Wilkinson, who had no idea who Baker Mayfield was back then. However, now the two are happily together, with Mayfield showing his softer side now with his kids around.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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