Hefty NFL Punishment Awaits Shilo Sanders With Bucs Future at Risk After Forcing Todd Bowles’ Hand

Shilo Sanders picked the worst possible moment to lose control. Halfway through Tampa Bay’s final preseason tune-up against the Bills, Sanders tangled with tight end Zach Davidson and, in a flash of frustration, took a swing, which the officials caught. The flag came out, the ejection followed, and Sanders was disqualified and walked to the locker room before halftime. Davidson celebrated by hitting the 6-foot Sanders with the “too small” gesture. Another angle of the altercation revealed that Davidson had inserted his fingers into Sanders’ facemask during their physical confrontation. Sanders, a player already fighting for survival, might have swung himself right out of a job.

The NFL does not treat fighting lightly. According to the league’s schedule of infractions and fines, throwing a punch at an opponent falls into one of the steepest penalty categories. A first offense costs $40,686. A second? $81,374. And that’s not theoretical; players have routinely been docked five-figure checks for less. $11K for taunting. $17K for a facemask hold. $23K for a helmet launch. For a safety still searching for a foothold in the league and the team, that looming fine could turn out to be more than a slap on the wrist.

The 25-year-old finds himself in a precarious situation this preseason, competing for an NFL roster position while navigating personal bankruptcy proceedings stemming from an $11 million legal judgment. Sanders filed for bankruptcy protection in 2023 in an effort to discharge a debt owed to a former security guard whom he allegedly assaulted during high school. If and when the NFL decides to fine him, it will be an added debt on Sanders.

Being Deion’s son means the spotlight is always a little harsher, the judgment always a little quicker. Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom can compete for roster spots with little fanfare. Sanders does it under a magnifying glass. The season-ending injury to J.J. Roberts gave him a narrow opening, but rather than stepping through it, he showed the kind of poor judgment that sticks to a player’s reputation. And in the NFL, the tag of undisciplined rarely peels off.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had earlier emphasized the critical nature of Saturday’s performance for his roster prospects before the contest. “Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up,” Bowles said. But it all came down to that one swing, and Sanders’ chances look scarce.

The Bucs didn’t just lose a safety for the night; they lost a chance to evaluate him. Sanders’ ejection might have erased whatever chance he was hoping to make the 53-man roster. Practice squad? Maybe, but even that feels uncertain now. NFL front offices forgive missed tackles, blown assignments, and even slow development. What they rarely forgive is the kind of self-inflicted mistake that forces everyone else to scramble.

That’s exactly what Sanders did in Buffalo, and it could be the moment that defines his Tampa Bay tenure.

Shilo Sanders puts the Bucs HC in a tough spot

Todd Bowles fumed on the sidelines. With Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith not active, Bowles was already walking a tightrope at safety. Sanders’ ejection cut the rope completely. The head coach had to turn to rookie Will Brooks, a player signed on Monday, just to finish out the game. Bowles was utterly disappointed.

Bowles said after the game: “You can’t throw punches in this league. I mean, that’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time. Gotta grow from that.” Throwing Brooks into live action in a preseason finale wasn’t part of the plan; it was Bowles’ only option. The Buccaneers had placed safety J.J. Roberts on injured reserve in conjunction with Brooks’ signing. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Brooks participated as a tryout candidate during the Bucs’ May minicamp after initially joining the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following his collegiate career at Tennessee.

So now Sanders stands at a crossroads. He’ll almost certainly be fined, and his NFL reputation has taken a hit before it ever really began. For the Buccaneers, this may have been the final straw. In this league, sometimes all it takes is a single punch.