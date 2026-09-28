“He’s Gotta Quit Doing This”: Baker Mayfield Gets Blunt Warning From Former Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians

Baker Mayfield’s latest injury has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers searching for answers at quarterback, but former head coach Bruce Arians believes Mayfield can do something to avoid these situations in the first place.

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Appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Arians addressed Mayfield’s dislocated right thumb and the way the quarterback has played through contact. The former Buccaneers coach did not hold back when explaining what he wants to see from the Bucs quarterback.

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“Not making the plays that were there. The offensive line is one of the best in the league, and he’s got to quit doing this. Just throw the damn ball away, and that’s not his nature,” Arians said. “I know, but this is how he always gets hurt. I haven’t had that conversation with him personally, but we need you on the field.”

Arians also recalled the first time he spoke to Mayfield about his aggressive running style.

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“When I first met him, I said, ‘If you’re gonna run like this, we’re putting bigger shoulder pads on your a-s,’” he added.

Mayfield has started every game for Tampa Bay since joining the team in 2023, but that streak will end this weekend after he injured his throwing hand late against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Mayfield suffered the injury while attempting a desperation fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 23-16 loss to Minnesota. His hand struck Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman as he threw, with Andrew Van Ginkel intercepting the pass.

Mayfield immediately grabbed his thumb and screamed in pain before leaving for the locker room. An MRI later provided some relief for the Buccaneers, showing no fracture or ligament or tendon damage.

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Still, coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks because of the dislocation. The team currently does not plan to place him on injured reserve.

Before the injury, Mayfield has completed 61 of 96 passes for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. Tampa Bay, however, has struggled to turn that production into wins and sits at 0-3.

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That leaves undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels in line to make his first NFL start against the Green Bay Packers.

Daniels briefly entered Sunday’s game after Mayfield’s injury. He went 0-for-3 with an interception and added nine rushing yards.

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His preseason work helped him beat out Jake Browning for the No. 2 job. Daniels completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the preseason.

Now he’ll have to be ready for a tougher stretch. Tampa Bay hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before heading to Dallas for a Thursday night game four days later.