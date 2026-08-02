“Hits Hard”: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Recalls Undergoing Two “Emergency” Procedures During Pregnancy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are proud parents. But their journey of growing their family wasn’t as smooth as it may have appeared from the outside. Emily reflected on her two pregnancies, which involved two emergency procedures.

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“After two emergency C-sections, this hits hard,” Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a doctor’s post which broke down what a C-section really involves.

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Imago Credit: Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield/@emilywmayfield via Instagram

The video described the procedure and how women remain completely conscious, shaking, and numb throughout the process while being required to recover almost instantly afterwards. The doctor advocated that a C-section scar is not a shortcut but a symbol of survival, and this message obviously made a big impression on Emily due to her experiences.

She and Baker married in 2019 and became parents for the first time with the arrival of their daughter, Kova, in April 2024. She shared on Instagram that the baby girl was “truly everything we prayed for, and more.”

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Two years later, they welcomed Maverick Thorne Mayfield on April 16th.

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This isn’t the first time Emily has opened up about what childbirth really looked like for her. When Kova arrived in 2024, she didn’t sugarcoat the experience for her followers.

“Long story short, I was induced, labored for about 24 hours, then ended in an emergency C-section after several failed interventions,” Emily said during a Q&A. “Baby girl was stressed and ready to be out, and despite reallyyyy wanting to have a natural birth, it was the best option for keeping baby and mama safe! She was a big girl and had her own plans…so mama listened!

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“I had some complications right after the birth, and [Baker] took on all parenting duties for 2ish hours,” Emily said.

However, today, the Mayfields are a happy family. Baker is a proud dad and has Kova “wrapped around his finger,” Emily told ESPN in an interview. He’s also excited to be a boy dad now.

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“[I want to] just provide him every single opportunity and resource he needs to have success and whatever he wants to do, encourage him to do that,” he told Sports Illustrated.