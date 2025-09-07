Is Buccaneers LG Michael Jordan Related to the NBA Legend?

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they were bringing in offensive lineman Michael Jordan, a lot of fans did a double take. Michael Jordan? The NBA legend? Of course not—but the coincidence still sparked the inevitable questions.

This Jordan isn’t dropping 50+ points in Madison Square Garden, but he is fighting for a spot in the trenches as Tampa Bay reshuffles its line ahead of the 2025 season. The Bucs are dealing with a major blow: All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss the first four games. That forced general manager Jason Licht to get creative with depth, and Michael Jordan was one of the answers.

Alongside the addition of tackle Tyler McLellan, Jordan was signed to give Tampa some insurance as the line shifts around. In Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons, here’s how it shakes out:

Rookie C Graham Barton slides over to left tackle.

Ben Bredeson moves from left guard to center.

Michael Jordan fills in at left guard.

It’s a patchwork fix, but one the Buccaneers hope can hold long enough for Wirfs to get back. To make it official, Tampa elevated Jordan and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis from the practice squad under the NFL’s elevation rule, which allows up to two players per week to be temporarily activated. With that, the Buccaneers expanded their game-day roster to 55, with 48 eligible for action against Atlanta.

Who is Michael Jordan, the Buccaneers’ new guard?

Jordan isn’t a newcomer to NFL trenches. Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, he’s spent his entire career at guard, logging starts with the Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots. Last season in New England, he started 11 games and earned a 51.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus—modest production, but reliable depth that fills a gap Sua Opeta can’t right now.

Born in January 1998 in Cincinnati, Jordan’s name was always destined to raise eyebrows. After all, naming a kid “Michael Jordan” in the late ‘90s was practically a cultural statement. Now grown into a 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman, this Jordan is built for blocking, not buzzer-beaters.

And the stakes couldn’t be sharper. Two close losses to Atlanta last season cost Tampa valuable ground in what still became their fourth straight NFC South crown. Head coach Todd Bowles and his team have no intention of letting the Falcons haunt them again. The opener doubles as a chance to flip the narrative—while Atlanta will test the same weak spots, the Buccaneers insist they’re not the same team they were last year.

A Rivalry with razor-thin margins

The Buccaneers roll into Atlanta with plenty on the line and even more questions than answers. Tristan Wirfs’ absence looms large, as the All-Pro tackle sits on the PUP list recovering from offseason knee surgery. That shifts the burden onto Luke Goedeke and leaves Baker Mayfield staring down a Falcons pass rush that’s been rebuilt for chaos. Add in the uncertainty surrounding Chris Godwin Jr.’s return, and suddenly Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka are tasked with carrying the passing game. How Tampa manages protection and controls tempo will set the tone for the day.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is officially handing the franchise keys to Michael Penix Jr. The second-year quarterback begins his first full season as the starter with a stacked arsenal—Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. But the real question is whether his protection can hold up. The Falcons’ defense has teeth now, too. They’ll be eager to exploit Tampa’s patchwork line and rattle Mayfield early.

It’s a rivalry dripping with tension, and the stakes are high. And with Michael Jordan now in the mix, the question lingers: can he steady the Bucs’ front and help flip the script this time around?